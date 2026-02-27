Team News: Barcelona vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 15:15

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are third, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Gerard Martin (suspended), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

VILLARREAL

Out: Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Logan Costa (knee), Pau Cabanes (knee), Juan Foyth (knee)

Doubtful: Gerard Moreno (thigh), Pape Gueye (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Luiz Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Pedraza; Pepe, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Perez