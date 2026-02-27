La Liga Gameweek 26
Barcelona
Feb 28, 2026 3.15pm
Camp Nou
Villarreal

Team News: Barcelona vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Barcelona vs. Villarreal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Villarreal on Saturday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are third, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

BARCELONA VS. VILLARREAL

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Gerard Martin (suspended), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, E Garcia, Cancelo; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

VILLARREAL

Out: Willy Kambwala (hamstring), Logan Costa (knee), Pau Cabanes (knee), Juan Foyth (knee)

Doubtful: Gerard Moreno (thigh), Pape Gueye (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Luiz Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Pedraza; Pepe, Comesana, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Perez

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Barcelona related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe