Barcelona to swap Robert Lewandowski with former £52m Chelsea attacker?

By Saikat Mandal | 09 Dec 2025 17:17

AC Milan are reportedly trying to sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski in the January window, and they have an interesting plan to execute the deal.

Lewandowski joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 after a memorable spell at Bayern Munich, where he scored 344 goals.

The Polish striker has scored 109 goals for the Blaugrana, including eight this season, but this is most likely to be his last season at the Catalan club.

The 37-year-old will become a free agent next summer, and Milan are reportedly looking to bring him to San Siro as early as January.

Milan's swap deal plan for Lewandowski

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

According to a report from Italy (via The Sun), Milan would be willing to offer Christian Nkunku in exchange for the Polish striker in a bid to convince Barcelona to allow an early exit.

Nkunku left Chelsea during the summer window to join the Rossoneri for £38m, but he has turned out to be a big flop, as he has yet to open his scoring account.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues from RB Leipzig with a big reputation, but injuries hampered his two-year spell at the west London club.

Despite his struggles, Nkunku is rated for his technical ability, pace, and versatility, and Barcelona could be tempted to take him in return as he can offer more depth in the forward department.

Will Lewandowski accept a move to AC Milan?

© Imago / NurPhoto

After enjoying a successful career at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern, and Barcelona, Lewandowski could be tempted to move to Italy to try something new towards the fag end of his career.

Despite his age, Lewandowski has continued to score regularly, which suggests he may have plenty in the tank. ]

Along with his goalscoring ability, the Polish striker's vast experience in European competitions also adds a significant bonus for Milan, who are looking to challenge for the Scudetto this season.

Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in signing Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Lewandowski, but the England striker is unlikely to leave the German club anytime soon.