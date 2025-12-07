Spurs news: Yves Bissouma 'faces axe' as club investigate alleged balloon video

By Ben Knapton | 07 Dec 2025 07:31 , Last updated: 07 Dec 2025 07:51

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma 'faces the axe' after a video of him allegedly inhaling laughing gas was leaked online.

The Mali international is yet to make an appearance for Thomas Frank's side this season, owing to a combination of disciplinary and injury issues.

Bissouma was omitted from the Spurs squad for their UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain over the summer, with Frank citing persistent lateness as the reason for his absence.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man has been in the treatment room mostly ever since, and he is currently on the road back from a serious ankle injury sustained during the October international break.

It is not clear when Bissouma may return from his recent operation, but there is a chance that the 29-year-old has already made his final appearance in a Lilywhites kit.

Footage obtained by The Sun appears to show the Mali international inhaling nitrous oxide from a balloon, which was reportedly filmed in the early hours of November 3.

The report adds that Tottenham have already launched an investigation into the video, and Bissouma could 'face the axe' after already being filmed inhaling 'hippy crack' last year.

The midfielder apologised for a "severe lack of judgement" following his first offence in August 2024, claiming that he took his "responsibility as a footballer and role model very seriously".

The use of laughing gas is illegal in the United Kingdom and is punishable by up to two years in prison - which increases to 14 years for dealers - although Spurs are expected to deal with the incident as an internal matter.

Bissouma has scored two goals in 100 appearances for Tottenham since joining from Brighton in the summer of 2022, but he is about to enter the final six months of his contract in North London.

Has Yves Bissouma played his final game for Tottenham?

Under normal circumstances, Bissouma would soon be jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations with the Mali squad, but the midfielder is expected to sit out the international tournament as a result of his ankle injury.

Frank has not yet placed a timeline on the 29-year-old's return, but he was already in the manager's bad books over the summer, and this recent incident - if proven - may be the final straw.

Tottenham could choose to sell Bissouma for a cut-price fee in the January window - a switch to Serie A was mooted over the summer - although his misdemeanours may lead to reduced interest in his services.

Alternatively, Spurs could freeze the Mali international out of the squad for the next six months before he leaves on a free transfer, or terminate his deal - either mutually or on their own terms if he was found to have been in breach of his contract.