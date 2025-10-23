An experienced Tottenham Hotspur player reveals that he has undergone surgery on an injury, as Thomas Frank grapples with a possible double-figure absentee list.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed that he has undergone surgery on the ankle injury he sustained during the most recent international break.

The Mali international jetted off to represent his country this month despite failing to make a single appearance for Spurs so far this season, owing to a combination of disciplinary issues and a knee problem.

Bissouma belatedly played his first game of the 2025-26 campaign in the Mali shirt, as he came off the bench in the second half of Mali's 4-1 World Cup 2026 Qualifying win over Madagascar, but his race was run after just six minutes.

A tackle from behind left the 29-year-old in a heap on the turf, and he had to be stretchered off to be replaced by Amadou Haidara in the 72nd minute of the contest.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank subsequently revealed that Bissouma would be out for weeks with a ligament injury, although the Dane did not directly mention the prospect of surgery for the former Brighton & Hove Albion man.

However, Bissouma revealed on Thursday afternoon that he had gone under the knife, as he posted a photo to Instagram of him in his hospital bed giving a double thumbs-up.

Tottenham's Yves Bissouma undergoes surgery on ankle injury

The Malian midfielder accompanied the post with a short caption, which read: "Everything went well. I thank God for everything that happens to me.

"Everything happens for a reason I’m simply following my destiny. Grateful to God for His protection. ?? #sonofGod ?? #YB8 ?."

There is no firm timeframe on how long Bissouma might be sidelined for, but the 29-year-old will almost certainly sit out fixtures with Everton, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Copenhagen and Manchester United before the November international break.

Spurs' first game back after the next hiatus comes against bitter rivals Arsenal on November 23, and it remains to be seen how far along Bissouma is in his recovery process when the first North London derby of the season rolls around.

The midfielder has scored two goals in 100 appearances for Tottenham since signing from Brighton in 2022, but he is widely expected to leave the Lilywhites when his contract expires at the end of the current campaign.

When will Tottenham's other injured players return?

After Wednesday's 0-0 Champions League draw with Monaco, Bissouma is one of 10 players taking up a bed in the Tottenham infirmary, as Wilson Odobert was substituted with "some pain" in the stalemate with the Ligue 1 side.

Odobert will now be undergoing assessment alongside Cristian Romero (adductor) and Destiny Udogie (knee), who missed Tottenham's meetings with Monaco and Aston Villa, and there is still no timeframe on either man's return.

Furthermore, Ben Davies has been ruled out for a few weeks with the muscular problem he recently picked up on international duty, while Radu Dragusin and Dejan Kulusevski will not return from their knee injuries until later in the year.

On a brighter note, Dominic Solanke may even be back from his own ankle operation before the next international break, while Kota Takai's return from a foot issue is surely imminent too, as he began training with the team just under a month ago.

However, James Maddison could miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season with the ACL injury he sustained in pre-season, and the playmaker's hopes of representing England at next year's World Cup have also been dashed.