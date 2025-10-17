Tottenham Hotspur reportedly discover the timeframe for Yves Bissouma's return after the midfielder picks up an ankle injury on international duty.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma could return from injury earlier than initially feared after he picked up an ankle problem on international duty.

Bissouma was left out of the UEFA Super Cup squad against Paris Saint-Germain in August due to disciplinary reasons, while a knee issue has since delayed his first Tottenham appearance of the season.

However, he was still called up for Mali's recent World Cup qualifiers, missing an away win over Chad before featuring as a subsitute in Sunday's 4-1 home victory against Madagascar.

Bissouma was stretchered off just minutes later after replacing Lassana Coulibaly in the second period due to an injury to his left ankle.

Tottenham learn Bissouma injury timescale

According to Football.London, there were initial fears that the injury setback could keep Bissouma out of action for an extended period.

However, the report claims that sources close to the Mali camp have indicated that Bissouma could be back on the pitch within two to three weeks.

There is a belief that Bissouma has suffered significant bruising to his ankle rather than any serious injury, although Tottenham's medical staff will conduct a full evaluation when he returns to North London.

Bissouma will need time to build his match fitness even when he recovers from the ankle issue, considering he has not played a competitive game for Spurs since the end of last season.

How will Bissouma injury impact Spurs?

In truth, Tottenham boss Thomas Frank will not be affected too much by Bissouma's absence, having already contended without his services in the opening two months of the season.

The Tottenham head coach can currently call upon Joao Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall as his main central midfield options.

Bissouma will add useful depth to Frank's squad when he returns to fitness, but he is unlikely to be a regular starter unless there are other injuries to contend with.

In fact, the Mali international faces an uncertain future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Bissouma was linked with a move away in the summer market, and the prospect of a January departure cannot be ruled out at this stage.