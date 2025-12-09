Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Is Arne Slot at risk of Champions League elimination if Reds suffer San Siro defeat?

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Dec 2025 14:28

Liverpool stand a better chance of getting a positive result against Inter Milan if they prioritise their defensive display, Reds expert David Lynch has argued.

Having lost 4-1 against PSV Eindhoven last time out in the Champions League, the Merseysiders are in need of a positive result on Tuesday against Inter if they are to realistically claim a top-eight spot.

Arne Slot's side were held to a 3-3 stalemate by Leeds United on Saturday, and he will know that a similar defensive performance could cost them at the San Siro.

Lynch insisted that Liverpool must look to make the game on Tuesday uneventful, even at the expense of their attack, telling Sports Mole: "That low-event approach probably didn't make a lot of sense against teams who are going to be fighting relegation.

"However, away from home in the Champions League, using that approach might make it feel like a classic European away performance rather than just trying to stop the bleeding, which is what it felt like when you were watching it against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds."

The Reds are unbeaten in their last three games, and though they conceded four goals in those matches, they had conceded 10 in their prior three, so there has been a slight improvement defensively.

Champions League qualification: Are Liverpool at risk of elimination?

Liverpool have nine points from their first five Champions League games and head into Tuesday's clash in 13th place, one point from eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon.

While that gap is by no means insurmountable, the Reds have lost nine, drawn two and won just three of their past 14 matches in all competitions, and they have only won once in their last six.

In last season's edition of the Champions League, 11 points were needed to qualify for the round of 16 playoffs, and Lynch was confident that the Reds would finish in the top 24 this term, when he told Sports Mole: "I'd like to think qualification isn't at risk.

"Even if they're in bad shape, they can get enough out of Qarabag and Marseille to get through. Last season, 16 points got you in the top eight, so two more wins out of these these next couple and they might somehow squeeze into the top eight, but top 24 they're absolutely fine for.

"Still, it's a concern because you don't fancy them to win many games at the moment, but I do think with the games that they've got left that there's enough there to at the very least squeeze into the top 24."

Liverpool's final two Champions League games after their match against Inter will come against Marseille in France and Qarabag at home, and a loss on Tuesday would likely leave them needing two more points to finish in the top 24.

© Imago / ANP

Can Arne Slot beat Inter Milan following Mohamed Salah fallout?

Headlines have been dominated recently by Mohamed Salah, whose comments criticising Slot, the club and the backroom hierarchy led to his omission from the travelling squad.

Liverpool will also be without Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo, meaning the manager has few options to choose from in the froward line.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch admitted that he expected the Reds to lose at the San Siro, saying: "I can't say I feel too confident at all. Inter haven't lost many at all this season, and they generally have been a Champions League contender in recent years.

"They're playing at home as well and are in more confident shape than Liverpool. With all the issues Liverpool have got, from Salah, to Slot, to injuries, for them to go away to Inter and get something in one of their tougher Champions League fixtures would be a massive surprise.

"If they do lose, it's another another bad result on the list, and while it's more excusable than some of the other losses, when it follows the bad results in games where you should have been getting better results, it adds pressure."

Inter are currently second in Serie A and fourth in the Champions League table, and they have won 14 of their last 17 games in all competitions.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday