Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils given big boost as £36m defender target is 'no longer untouchable'

24 Feb 2026

Manchester United are expected to prioritise defensive reinforcements in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Persistent injury problems and a lack of reliable alternatives have forced United into repeated short-term fixes rather than long-term solutions.

Recruitment staff at Old Trafford have, therefore, been scanning the European market for younger, dynamic options who can fulfil the club's ambitions, and one name that has consistently stood out.

Crucially for the Red Devils, fresh developments in Spain suggest that a move, which once looked unrealistic, may now be far more attainable.

What’s the latest on Man Utd interest in Alejandro Balde?

United have been monitoring Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde for some time, viewing the 22-year-old as one of the most exciting young full-backs in Europe. His pace, ball-carrying ability and attacking output fit the profile United want as they look to evolve their defensive line.

While no formal bid has been made, Balde has been discussed internally as a potential marquee signing for the position, and he is thought to be valued in the region of £36 million.

Alejandro Balde is no longer ‘untouchable’ at Barcelona

Now, according to reports from Spain, Balde has lost his previously “untouchable” status at Barcelona.

Under head coach Hansi Flick, the young left-back has recently found himself rotated out of the starting XI, including being left unused in the win over Levante, with recent signing Joao Cancelo being preferred instead.

Flick has instead experimented with alternative options at full-back, opting for greater attacking output in certain fixtures and searching for solutions to Barcelona’s defensive issues.

Balde’s form has been mixed this season, with three assists in 32 appearances and some defensive struggles compared to last year’s more stable structure.

While he remains a valued squad member, the fact that he is no longer an automatic starter represents a significant shift - and one that could open the door to negotiations if the right offer arrives.

Man Utd given big boost to sign ideal Luke Shaw successor this summer

For the Red Devils, this comes as a big boost ahead of the summer transfer window.

Balde’s reduced status could weaken Barcelona’s negotiating position and will give interested clubs like United genuine encouragement for the first time.

At just 22, he would represent a long-term successor to Luke Shaw, who despite rarely letting the club down, has often been unavailable through injury and is simply not the long-term answer at Old Trafford.

If Barcelona are willing to listen, then United could finally have a realistic opportunity to secure a left-back capable of owning the position for the next decade.