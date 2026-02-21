Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils 'attentive' to Barcelona star but face competition from European giant

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Feb 2026 15:11

Manchester United and Inter Milan are keen on signing Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde this summer, the latest report has revealed.

The Red Devils will have to watch on this weekend as Champions League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea play in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick's side will face Everton on Monday, and should they find themselves outside of the top five, there will be significant pressure on the team to beat the Toffees.

Though United have looked impressive under the interim boss, some stars have failed to impress recently and could succumb to the pressure against Everton, including left-back Luke Shaw.

Shaw's form coincides with a report from Spanish outlet SPORT that claims the Red Devils have earmarked Barca defender Balde as Shaw's successor, though Inter Milan are said to be keen on him too.

Alejandro Balde assessed: Is the Barcelona star the right replacement?

Balde has established himself as one of Spain's best attacking full-backs, scoring one goal and providing 13 assists since 2022-23.

While the Spaniard is comfortable with the ball at his feet, his biggest asset is his pace, with the defender having recorded the fourth fastest sprint for the Catalans in the Champions League this season (33 km/h).

The 22-year-old has not been plagued by injuries in the same way Shaw has for much of his time at Old Trafford, but he has still suffered two hamstring injuries and a tendon rupture since January 2024.

United would have to manage Balde's fitness carefully if they wish to avoid repeating the mistakes they made with Shaw.

What does Alejandro Balde mean for Patrick Dorgu?

If Balde arrives at Old Trafford, it is difficult to see him being used as a backup to Patirck Dorgu despite the latter's strong performances.

Carrick has used Dorgu in a more advanced role, using his dribbling qualities and pace to threaten in behind defences such as Arsenal to great effect.

Balde's arrival could allow Dorgu to be used exclusively as a winger, though using him as a forward would arguably take up Matheus Cunha's spot in the XI.