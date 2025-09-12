Manchester United reportedly plan to make a move for a new central defender during next summer's transfer window.

Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move for a new central defender during next summer's transfer window.

The Red Devils are currently well-stocked at the back despite summer exits for Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans, with Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui all options for head coach Ruben Amorim.

Martinez has not played since February due to a serious knee injury, but the Argentina international is expected to be back on the field before the end of the year.

Man United decided against signing a new centre-back over the summer, instead focusing on improving their attack, but according to TEAMtalk, there is set to be an arrival at the back in 2026.

The report claims that Shaw and Maguire are both 'under assessment', with the pair potentially leaving Old Trafford at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Maguire only has a contract with Man United until the end of the season, and there is currently widespread speculation when it comes to his future.

The experienced centre-back allegedly has interest from Saudi Arabia, with the 32-year-old potentially being offered a lucrative deal to finish his career in the Saudi Pro League.

Maguire has only played 13 minutes of Premier League football this term, and he is likely to struggle for action this season unless there are a couple of injuries at the back.

As for Shaw, the 30-year-old's contract is due to expire in June 2027, and the Englishman was linked with a move over the summer, but he has been a key player for Amorim at the start of this season.

Much will depend on Shaw's fitness, as he has struggled with injuries during his time at Old Trafford, and it remains to be seen whether he can stay injury-free for a long period of time.

Which centre-backs are of interest to Man United?

Sporting Lisbon duo Zeno Debast and Goncalo Inacio are both thought to be of interest to Man United, with the former in particular said to be emerging as a leading centre-back target for the Red Devils.

The 20-time English champions have also been linked with Dani Vivian, who has a €40m (£35m) release clause in his contract at Athletic Bilbao.

Brentford's Nathan Collins is also thought to be on Man United's radar, with the club already planning for 2026, as signing a centre-back is expected to be one of the club's priorities ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.