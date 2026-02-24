Liverpool transfer news: Premier League trio eye Reds favourite who Jurgen Klopp dubbed "world-class"

By Lewis Blain | 24 Feb 2026 07:47

Liverpool are heading towards another period of transition, with uncertainty growing around the future of one of the most influential figures of the club's modern era.

As planning ahead of the summer intensifies, it's clear there will be a lot of change to Arne Slot's backline.

Ibrahima Konate seems destined to leave Anfield, but he isn't the only defender out of contract.

What's the latest on Andy Robertson's future at Liverpool?

Andy Robertson is also in the final year of his current Liverpool contract, with the summer shaping up as a pivotal moment.

Reports suggest that the club are preparing for the possibility of his departure if the right conditions arise.

Since arriving from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has been integral to Liverpool’s success, winning the Premier League twice, the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

However, his role has quickly diminished this season, with the left-back logging just 638 Premier League minutes.

Under new head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool’s long-term planning increasingly points towards younger options, with highly-rated talents such as Milos Kerkez viewed as part of the club’s future.

Aston Villa among the teams monitoring Andy Robertson

According to CaughtOffside, several clubs are keeping close tabs on Robertson’s situation.

Aston Villa are among a trio of Premier League sides monitoring developments, alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace.

A potential move to Tottenham Hotspur was explored in January but failed to materialise, while interest also exists from abroad. Atletico Madrid are believed to admire Robertson’s competitive edge, while Celtic could remain an emotionally significant option given the player’s long-standing affection for the Scottish giants.

Liverpool are not actively pushing him out, and will not stand in his way should he want to continue his career elsewhere after this season.

Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool as a legend

