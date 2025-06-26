Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate reportedly decides to leave the club when his contract expires in 2026 and picks out his number one destination for a summer transfer.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has decided that he wants to embark on a new adventure next summer and has identified Real Madrid as his priority destination, according to a report.

The France international is about to enter the last 12 months of his contract with the Premier League champions, who have been unable to reach a breakthrough in extension talks with his entourage.

As things stand, Konate will be free to engage in pre-contract discussions with foreign clubs in January, and Liverpool could be forgiven for entertaining bids this summer to avoid the possibility of another high-profile exit on a free.

The Reds' latest contract offer was reportedly met with 'disappointment' by Konate's camp, who were displeased with the base wage that Liverpool were offering, and talks have seemingly hit a brick wall.

The English champions are seemingly showing no intention of raising their offer at this moment in time, and according to Foot Mercato, Konate has decided to leave the club when his current deal runs out.

Konate 'prefers' Real Madrid move after Liverpool contract call

The former RB Leipzig centre-back is reportedly keen for a 'change of scenery' at this stage of his career, and he is not short of top-class suitors across Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been credited with an interest for some time now, and both clubs are thought to have been offered the chance to sign Konate, as have La Liga champions Barcelona.

However, Konate is believed to have earmarked the Bernabeu as his preferred new stomping ground, where he could reunite with Trent Alexander-Arnold and emulate his ex-Liverpool teammate by joining on a free transfer.

Konate has proven to be a terrific purchase by the Reds following his £34.1m switch from RB Leipzig in 2021, making 132 appearances in all competitions and winning five pieces of silverware.

The 26-year-old started 30 Premier League matches last season en route to the title, establishing himself as Virgil van Dijk's first-choice central defensive partner as he scored one goal and set up two more in the top flight.

How can Liverpool replace Konate?

Regardless of the Real Madrid noise, Liverpool should continue fighting tooth and nail to tie Konate down to a new contract this summer, even if just to avoid the possibility of another Alexander-Arnold situation.

However, even if the Reds cannot make headway in negotiations, it would not be a complete surprise to see them take the financial hit next summer, as they are already losing Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah this time around.

Talk of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi moving to Anfield is ramping up, though, as the Reds are reportedly planning to make a 'significant offer' to lure him away from Selhurst Park.

Guehi's stance on a summer move to Merseyside has apparently been revealed as well, but Liverpool should still enjoy at least one more season of Konate in a red shirt, even if he then leaves in acrimonious circumstances.