Liverpool star 'disappointed' with latest contract offer

One of Liverpool's Premier League title-winning squad is allegedly left 'disappointed' with his latest offer of a new contract.

Liverpool have reportedly been dealt a blow in their efforts to extend the contract of a star man.

Despite winning last season's Premier League, Liverpool have been deal with a number of contract issues over the past 12 months.

They have primarily concerned Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, the latter two eventually committing their immediate futures to the club.

Nevertheless, speculation persists regarding how long other members of the title-winning squad will remain on Merseyside.

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are struggling to convince Ibrahima Konate to extend his stay at Anfield.

What is latest development?

The report alleges that the France international has been left 'disappointed' with the latest terms put on the negotiating table.

Konate and his representatives are said to want a higher basic wage, rather than needing to meet so many performance-related bonuses.

As it stands, it is claimed that Liverpool officials have no intention of paying what they feel are over the odds for the 26-year-old, despite his value to the team.

Nevertheless, the suggestion is that they will reopen discussions at a later date this summer in a bid to resolve the situation.

Ideally, Liverpool do not want to repeat the situations of last season, but Jarell Quansah's pending switch to Bayer Leverkusen means they face the prospect of being short on central defenders.

Why Liverpool need to be decisive

When Liverpool are spending vast amounts of money on new players, the club's hierarchy are naturally wary of what they spend on keeping their current contingent at the club.

That is particularly the case when Van Dijk and Salah have penned fresh terms, but Konate needs to be treated as another vital part of the group.

While Konate's injury record has not always been impressive, he was used on 42 occasions in 2024-25, his best return in terms of minutes to date.

The fact that Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have been frequently linked with him emphasises his standing in Europe, and why Liverpool can ill-afford to lose him at this stage.