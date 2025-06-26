Marc Guehi has 'concerns' over a proposed move to Liverpool and is not pushing to force an exit from Crystal Palace this summer, according to a report.

Marc Guehi has concerns over a proposed move to Liverpool and is not pushing to force an exit from Crystal Palace, according to a report.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a star player at Selhurst Park and has developed into one of the best central defenders in the Premier League since joining from Chelsea in 2021.

Guehi led Palace to FA Cup glory in the 2024-25 campaign, the club’s first-ever major trophy, and made a total of 44 appearances across all tournaments, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

The England international is now facing an uncertain future with the Eagles as he will soon be entering the final year of his contract and has subsequently attracted interest from a number of top European clubs.

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur reportedly failed with big-money offers for Guehi in January, and it has since been suggested that Premier League champions Liverpool could enter the race for his signature this summer.

The Reds have allegedly agreed to sell Jarrell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen for an initial £34m, while Joe Gomez has struggled with injuries for some time, leaving captain Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as Arne Slot’s remaining two centre-back options.

Could Guehi stay at Palace this summer despite Liverpool interest?

However, according to Football Insider, Guehi is ‘in no real rush’ to make a decision on a move away from Palace as he has concerns over where he would rank in the centre-back pecking order at Liverpool with Van Dijk and Konate.

Guehi, who is now thought to be valued at around £45m, is said to want assurances over regular first-team football before contemplating a move to Anfield, as he is keen to represent England at the 2026 World Cup.

The report also suggests that Guehi may decide to run down his contract at Palace to open up the option of a free transfer switch to either Barcelona or Real Madrid next summer.

Real Madrid, Barcelona to rival Liverpool for 2026 free transfer?

Los Blancos have made a habit of signing top players upon the expiration of their contracts, most notably Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer - spending around £8.5m to sign him a few weeks early from Liverpool - and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain last year.

Barca, meanwhile, are said to be keeping a close eye on Guehi's contract situation and have internally discussed a potential move for the centre-back next summer.

Should Liverpool lose out to another club such as Real Madrid or Barcelona in the race for Guehi, it is understood that Nottingham Forest’s Murillo has been identified as a potential alternative, while the Reds also hold an interest in Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato.