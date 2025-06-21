Guehi outlines 'key condition' for Liverpool move

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi reportedly outlines a key condition for him to make the move to Liverpool this summer.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi reportedly wants to be assured of a starting place ahead of a potential move to Liverpool this summer.

The Reds recently unveiled Florian Wirtz as their third signing of the summer transfer window in a club record £116m deal.

Liverpool had previously confirmed Wirtz's ex-Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong and Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi as their first two signings of the summer.

They are also believed to be close to finalising a deal for Milos Kerkez, having reached an agreement with Bournemouth over a transfer fee.

Once they have signed the left-back, Liverpool could turn their focus to the centre-back position, with the Reds in need of reinforcements ahead of at least one departure.

Guehi wants Liverpool assurances

Jarell Quansah is on the brink of completing a move to Leverkusen, while Joe Gomez continues to be linked with a move away from Anfield.

Liverpool are considering Guehi as a potential centre-back target, but signing the Palace defender may be easier said than done.

According to Sky Sports News, Guehi wants assurances that he would receive regular game time if he were to join Arne Slot's side this summer.

The report also claims that it will be tricky to agree a fee with Palace, despite the fact that Guehi is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Could Konate's future determine Guehi pursuit?

Guehi is regarded as one of the key members of the Palace side, demonstrated by the fact that he has been entrusted with the captain's armband at Selhurst Park.

The central defender featured in 44 competitive matches last term, including all six matches in the club's memorable journey to FA Cup glory.

While he would surely consider a move to a club the size of Liverpool, Guehi will be wary of the risk of playing limited football in a season where he will want to cement his place in the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The 24-year-old will be aware that he may struggle to force his way in front of Liverpool's first-choice centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

With that in mind, a move to Anfield could depend on Konate's contract situation, with the Frenchman's current deal set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Reds are keen to reach an agreement over fresh terms, but they could consider a sale this summer if they are unable to negotiate an extension.

If Konate were to depart, it would open up a space for Guehi to become Van Dijk's new central defensive partner in the Liverpool side.