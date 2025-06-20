Liverpool 'close to finalising' Kerkez deal

Liverpool reportedly agree a fee for Milos Kerkez as the Reds close in on a full agreement for the Bournemouth left-back.

Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement with Bournemouth over a fee for left-back Milos Kerkez.

The Reds have been working hard in the early stages of the transfer market, having already completed deals for Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi.

Liverpool are set to announce Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz as the latest addition to Arne Slot's squad.

The Premier League champions are also working hard to secure Kerkez's signature, having identified the Bournemouth man as their top target for the left-back position.

Liverpool set to agree Kerkez transfer

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool have now agreed a £40m transfer fee with Bournemouth for the Hungarian international.

The two clubs are yet to reach a full agreement, with other details set to be ironed out before the transfer can be confirmed.

Kerkez is ready to travel to Liverpool once the two clubs have agreed on the final aspects of the transfer, with the 21-year-old keen to join the Merseyside club this summer.

Bournemouth have already prepared themselves for Kerkez's departure following the recent arrival of Adrien Truffert from Rennes.

As for Kerkez, he is on the brink of leaving the Cherries after making 74 appearances during his two-year stay on the South Coast.

How will Kerkez's arrival impact Robertson?

Liverpool seemingly view Kerkez as a long-term successor to their current first-choice left-back, Andy Robertson.

The 31-year-old now faces an uncertain future at Anfield, especially as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract.

Robertson will be reluctant to settle for a backup role behind Kerkez and could now look to move on ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Scotland international could swap Liverpool for the Spanish capital, having emerged as a potential target for Atletico Madrid.