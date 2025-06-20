Sports Mole looks at Florian Wirtz's possible Liverpool debut date and shirt numbers as the Reds confirm the signing of the 22-year-old from Bayer Leverkusen in a record-breaking deal.

Liverpool have announced that they have completed the signing of 22-year-old attacker Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in what is thought to be a club-record deal.

The Germany international has put pen to paper on a five-year Reds contract after completing the second part of his medical at the club's AXA Training Centre on Friday afternoon.

Wirtz becomes Liverpool's third signing of the summer after Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi and is already the Premier League champions' most expensive signing of all time, arriving for a £100m fixed fee.

Leverkusen could also bank another £16m in performance-related add-ons, meaning that Wirtz could also become the most expensive signing in Premier League history should he achieve certain objectives.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com in his first interview since arriving, Wirtz revealed his primary motivation to move to Merseyside was to experience a new competition outside of the Bundesliga after also turning down the chance to sign for Bayern Munich.

Wirtz speaks for first time since Liverpool move confirmed

"I feel very happy and very proud. Finally it’s done and I was waiting for a long time – finally it’s done and I am really happy," the versatile attacker said.

"I'm really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League.

“I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best. I spoke also with some players who played there and they told me that it’s perfect for me and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I’m really looking forward to playing my first game."

The German departs Leverkusen after playing a pivotal role in their sensational 2023-24 Bundesliga Invincibles campaign, while also contributing to 31 goals from 45 appearances in the 2024-25 season under Xabi Alonso.

Wirtz amassed an eye-catching total of 57 strikes and 65 helpers in 197 matches for Die Werkself across all competitions, and he is now set to return to Germany for a brief holiday before being integrated into Arne Slot's squad in pre-season.

When will Wirtz make Liverpool debut? What shirt number could he take?

After recovering from a devastating ACL injury and becoming one of the Bundesliga's most sought-after players, Wirtz was bestowed with the 10 jersey at Leverkusen, and there is a chance of Alexis Mac Allister giving up that shirt at Anfield.

Indeed, the Argentine could switch to the number six - which has been vacant since Thiago Alcantara's exit - while the '7' could also become vacant if its current occupier, Luis Diaz, departs in the coming weeks.

Wirtz's non-competitive debut for Liverpool may arrive on July 13, when the Premier League champions commence their pre-season preparations against Championship side Preston North End at Deepdale.

Alternatively, Slot may hold off on introducing the Germany international until their tour to Asia, which begins with a meeting with AC Milan on July 26.

Wirtz is then set for his first taste of Premier League football at Anfield on August 15 against Bournemouth, who are reportedly about to sell one of their integral players to the Reds in a £40m deal.