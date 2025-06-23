Liverpool allegedly reach an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen - including buy-back clause terms - ahead of the exit of Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool have reportedly moved to the brink of finalising the exit of Jarell Quansah.

Throughout 2024-25, the Englishman was regarded as no more than a squad option by Arne Slot as Liverpool won the Premier League title.

As such, a loan departure appeared likely for the 22-year-old ahead of returning to Merseyside for the 2026-27.

Instead, the England Under-21 international is seemingly in line to move to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen on a permanent basis.

Quansah terms agreed

According to Sky Sports News, Liverpool have reached a full agreement with the German outfit over all terms of the deal.

Leverkusen are prepared to pay £34m to sign Quansah, but the stumbling block that had emerged was with regards to a buy-back clause.

As per Bild, Liverpool have negotiated a fee of €60m (£51.29m) that can be activated at any point of Quansah's stay at Leverkusen.

Quansah is due to complete his move to the BayArena once he has finished representing England Under-21s at the European Championship.

A deal that suits all parties?

Having been restricted to 13 starts and 12 substitutes last season, it was clear that Quansah faced the prospect of his development stagnating.

Even though Ibrahima Konate is struggling to agree a new contract, he would have remained as fourth choice in central defence.

From Liverpool's perspective, they are generating important funds from a homegrown prospect when approximately £190m is being spent on Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz.

Erik ten Hag is now in charge of Leverkusen and seemingly rates the player highly from his time spent in the Premier League.

With Jonathan Tah leaving for Bayern Munich, Leverkusen required a replacement, albeit Quansah being younger and less experienced.