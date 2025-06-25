Liverpool are said to be admirers of a Premier League centre-back as an alternative to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who has a year remaining on his contract.

Liverpool have reportedly identified Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo as an alternative to Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, though there are concerns about his price.

The Reds have been the Premier League's big spenders so far this summer, with deals for Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez expected to take the club's spending close to £200m.

Head coach Arne Slot is also reportedly in the market for further additions given centre-back Jarell Quansah's proposed exit to Bayer Leverkusen could lead to a shortage in defence.

Palace central defender Guehi has emerged as a target this summer, with the Merseysiders looking to strike an opportunistic deal with the Eagles considering the Englishman has just 12 months left on his contract.

However, if the Londoners' asking price is not deemed reasonable by Liverpool, The Athletic report that Murillo could be an alternative, though they claim that Nottingham Forest's valuation of the defender could be too high.

It has also been claimed that the Reds hold an interest in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato, whose versatility could also make him an option at left-back.

Defensive fears

The champions will need to bring in another central defender if Quansah was to leave the club, but the Reds may soon face the prospect of having to replace multiple centre-backs.

Veteran Joe Gomez has frequently been beset by injury issues, and he will have just one year remaining on his deal by the time the 2025-26 campaign ends.

The 28-year-old is not the only player whose time at the club could soon come to an end given teammate Ibrahima Konate has entered into the final 12 months of his contract with Liverpool.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been credited with an interest in his signature, and considering the former has already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Reds after he ran down his deal, there are concerns that they could do similarly with Konate.

Elsewhere, captain Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to Anfield after signing a two-year extension, but the defender will be 34 next month and may experience a decline in performance levels in the next years.

Having to replace so many defenders could prove detrimental to Slot's ability to establish a dynasty in England, especially as he demonstrated the importance of continuity when he won the Premier League title in 2024-25.