Barcelona could reportedly sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi on a free transfer next year, but Liverpool are also keen on the Englishman.

Barcelona are reportedly keeping a close eye on Marc Guehi's contract situation at Crystal Palace, with the Catalan giants considering making a move for the England international next year.

Guehi only has a contract with Palace until June 2026, and it is believed to be unlikely that he will sign a new deal.

There is serious interest in the centre-back, with Liverpool thought to be determined to sign him, but there is also a possibility that Guehi could run down his contract and leave on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

According to Fichajes, Barcelona have discussed Guehi, with the Catalan outfit looking to determine whether it would be possible to sign him on a free transfer next year.

The report claims that the 24-year-old represents 'a market opportunity' for Barcelona, and he would be one of the most attractive free agents of all time if he were to leave Palace at the end of next season.

Barcelona 'keeping an eye' on Guehi's contract situation

Guehi made the move to Palace from Chelsea in the summer of 2021, and he has represented his current side on 155 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight times in the process.

The centre-back is also a 23-time England international, and he is expected to be a key part of the England team at the 2026 World Cup, should the Three Lions qualify for the tournament.

Guehi is soon expected to make a big-money move to a Champions League club, but losing him on a free transfer would be a bitter blow for Palace, especially considering that substantial offers of over £60m arrived from Newcastle United last year.

The Englishman is said to be open to making the move to Liverpool this summer but would want assurances over a starting role at Anfield before giving his word to the reigning English champions.

Would Guehi be a good signing for Barcelona?

Barcelona are well-stocked in the middle of their defence, with Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen all options in that area of the field.

However, Garcia and Christensen are both being linked with exits; Araujo's future is also being called into question due to his struggles during the 2024-25 campaign.

Martinez is not a long-term option at the back, meanwhile, so it is not difficult to understand the reported interest in Guehi, who could potentially be a centre-back partner for Cubarsi in the years to come.