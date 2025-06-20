Liverpool are supposedly in the 'best position' to sign a 24-year-old Jarell Quansah replacement as the defender closes in on a switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool are supposedly expected to approach Crystal Palace with a 'significant' bid for centre-back Marc Guehi as Jarell Quansah's exit edges closer.

Bayer Leverkusen and the Premier League champions have been involved in some of the most high-profile dealings of the summer so far, and that trend is set to continue in the coming days.

Liverpool have brought Jeremie Frimpong back to England from the BayArena and are soon expected to complete a club-record deal for Florian Wirtz, who jetted in for his medical on Thursday.

Now, the German giants are expected to steal one of Liverpool's own in Quansah, who would replace Jonathan Tah following the latter's switch to Bayern Munich.

Both Quansah and Liverpool are said to have given the green light to the defender's transfer, and he will soon be joining the 2023-24 Bundesliga Invincibles on a long-term contract.

Liverpool in 'best position' to strike Guehi deal

Quansah's departure may not be the only defensive shake-up Arne Slot must contend with, as Ibrahima Konate is about to enter the last year of his contract, and there has seemingly been little progress on the renewal front.

In addition, the long-serving Joe Gomez has been tipped to depart in search of regular minutes elsewhere, meaning the hierarchy must make contingency plans at the back in case of multiple exits.

According to The Telegraph, the English champions are now expected to make a sizeable bid for England international Guehi, whom they have been linked with for a long while and are now in the 'best position' for.

The former Chelsea starlet has blossomed into one of the division's leading centre-halfs since making the switch from Stamford Bridge to Selhurst Park, but his contract is also up in the summer of 2026.

The report adds that there is no chance of Guehi extending his stay with the FA Cup champions, so Palace will open the floor to reasonable bids this summer and are still hopeful of recouping a major fee.

What competition could Liverpool face for Guehi?

While Liverpool may be at the head of the queue for the 24-year-old, they will likely still have to fend off the advances of two fellow Champions League competitors to get a deal over the line.

Newcastle United have long admired Guehi, whose former club Chelsea have also been monitoring his progress since sanctioning his exit in 2021.

Elsewhere in the capital, Tottenham Hotspur are believed to have submitted a £70m proposal to Palace in January for Guehi - made up of £55m plus £15m in add-ons - but the Eagles rejected the offer.

Guehi registered three goals and two assists in 34 Premier League outings for Palace in the 2024-25 campaign, giving him a total of eight strikes and four helpers from 155 games in a Palace kit in all competitions.