Crystal Palace news: Former Nottingham Forest manager now "interested" in replacing Oliver Glasner

By Lewis Blain | 24 Feb 2026 08:13

Crystal Palace are once again facing uncertainty in the dugout as another managerial crossroads approaches at Selhurst Park.

With the club enduring a difficult run of form, questions about long-term leadership are beginning to dominate matters off the pitch.

While change is not imminent, despite current boss Oliver Glasner confirming his intention to leave this summer, the South East London side are sounding out potential successors behind the scenes.

Several familiar names are already emerging, with one recently unemployed manager now signalling his firm interest.

What's the latest on Crystal Palace's manager situation?

© Imago / Sportimage

Glasner has already revealed that he will be leaving the Eagles at the end of the season, and despite recently holding talks with chairman Steve Parish following a poor run of results, that doesn't look to have changed.

Palace’s struggles have intensified scrutiny on the club's hierarchy, but they have opted for short-term stability rather than making a mid-season change.

That decision has allowed them to accelerate planning for a permanent replacement, with a clear focus on Premier League-proven experience.

Sean Dyche enters frame to replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace

© Imago / Bildbyran

According to reports, Sean Dyche is “interested” in taking over at Selhurst Park this summer.

The 54-year-old, formerly of Burnley and Everton, has been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest earlier this season.

Dyche is understood to be open to discussions with Palace and views the role as an appealing opportunity to return to Premier League management.

However, sources stress that while he is on the club’s shortlist, he is not currently near the top of their pecking order.

What other managers are on Crystal Palace's shortlist?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

One leading candidate is thought to be Thomas Frank, who is believed to be admired by Palace despite his difficult spell at Tottenham.

The Dane’s previous success in stabilising and evolving Brentford makes him an attractive option, particularly given his tactical flexibility and Premier League pedigree.

Former striker Robbie Keane is also under consideration after impressing in Europe with Ferencvaros, while ex-England boss Gareth Southgate has been loosely linked as a high-profile alternative.

Of the candidates, Frank arguably stands out as the best fit. He is a coach with something to prove, a track record of overachieving, and the experience to guide Palace into a more stable and progressive next chapter.