Three clubs Oliver Glasner could join in the summer after bombshell Crystal Palace exit is confirmed

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jan 2026 15:15 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 15:39

Oliver Glasner has confirmed that he will not be extending his contract as Crystal Palace head coach and will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Austrian replaced Roy Hodgson as Eagles boss in February 2024 and steered to the club to FA Cup glory - their first major trophy - at the end of last season.

Since then, Glasner has long been linked with an exit from Selhurst Park after publicly expressing his frustration over Palace’s transfer business and what he suggested was a failure to build on last season's FA Cup triumph after qualifying for Europe.

The 51-year-old put an end to months of speculation over his future when he revealed at a press conference on Friday that he will depart Selhurst Park when his current deal runs out in the summer.

"A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break,” said Glasner. "We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract.

"We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It's the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.

"But now it's important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace."

Glasner added that he is “looking for a new challenge”, and here Sports Mole takes a look at three clubs who could be interested in appointing the departing Palace boss in the summer.

© Imago

Manchester United are on the lookout for a new permanent manager following the sacking of Ruben Amorim at the beginning of this month.

Michael Carrick has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season and some have questioned whether the Red Devils would be willing to appoint the 44-year-old on a full-time basis if they secure a top-four or top-five finish in the Premier league and qualify for the Champions League.

However, it is understood that Man United are in the process of drawing up list of managerial targets that do no include Carrick, and one name who is currently among the bookmakers’ favourites is Glasner.

Man United have spent tens of millions on hiring and firing managers in recent years, much to the frustration of the Old Trafford faithful, so out-of-contract Glasner could be viewed as a viable and cheaper option to other potential candidates that may appeal to the club’s hierarchy.

One possible downside of United appointing Glasner is that he is known for implementing a 3-4-2-1 formation, one that proved unsuccessful under Amorim, with the Portuguese’s reluctance to shift away from that system contributing to his downfall.

Some may argue that Glasner could get more out of Man United’s current crop of players with his tried-and-trusted formation, but others would prefer to see the Red Devils revert to an attack-minded system with a back four.

© Imago

Should Glasner seek to stay in England and manage a so-called top-six club in the Premier League, a switch across London to Tottenham Hotspur could appeal if their managerial position becomes vacant.

Pressure continues to mount on current Spurs boss Thomas Frank, who succeeded Ange Postecoglou in the summer and has struggled to make significant changes for the better in North London, with the Lilywhites languishing 14th in the Premier League table after 21 games.

It is understood that Frank still has the support of Spurs’ hierarchy, including chief executive Vinai Venkatesham, but a home defeat to relegation-threatened West Ham United this weekend could hinder the Dane’s hopes of remaining in charge.

Tottenham have big ambitions to challenge at the top end of the Premier League as well as in Europe, and if the decision is made to part ways with Frank in the near future, Glasner would presumably emerged as one of the frontrunners.

Glasner would expect to work with a much larger transfer budget at Spurs compared to Palace, while there are several first-team stars in North London who could benefit from Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 system, such as Pedro Porro and Djed Spence - who could be used as wing-backs - as well as playmaker Xavi Simons.

© Imago

Already boasting experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga, Glasner could be tempted by managing in another European country such as Italy, with Juventus likely to be in the market for a new coach in the summer.

Luciano Spalletti has steadied the ship in Turin since replacing Igor Tudor at the end of October, but the 66-year-old only penned a short-term contract until the end of the season and seemingly has no immediate plans to remain beyond that.

Glasner has said that he is “looking for a new challenge”, so the prospect of returning Juve to their former glory in Italy - after six years without winning Serie A - and reinstating the club as a European powerhouse could appeal to the Austrian.

Juventus have been dealing with financial issues in recent years and they may be required to sell a couple of their star players, such as Premier League-linked Kenan Yildiz, this summer to generate funds for new signings.

One player who is believed to be of interest to Juve is Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been a star performer under Glasner at Selhurst Park - maybe the pair could soon reignite their working relationship together in Turin.