Preview: AZ Alkmaar vs Telstar - prediction, team news, lineups

With a place in the 2025-26 KNVB Beker final at stake, AZ Alkmaar welcome Telstar to the AFAS Stadion on Wednesday evening.

Both teams experienced contrasting fortunes in league action over the weekend, with the hosts losing 2-0 against FC Utrecht while the visitors secured an emphatic win over NAC Breda.

AZ entered last year's Dutch Cup final as strong favourites to lift the trophy, but a penalty-shootout defeat to Go Ahead Eagles extended their 12-year wait for success in this competition.

During that span, Leeroy Echteld's men have finished runners-up on three occasions, the joint-most alongside Ajax, who have, however, claimed two titles in 2019 and 2021.

De Kaasboeren have enjoyed a solid cup run this term, dispatching PEC Zwolle (3-1) and Ajax (6-0) in the opening two rounds before edging past FC Twente 2-1 after extra time in the quarter-finals.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Utrecht ended AZ's two-game winning streak, but they will be confident bouncing back in front of their fans, having lost only one of their last 11 home matches (W6, D4) heading into Wednesday.

AZ boast five wins from their last six meetings with Telstar, giving them the historical edge in this fixture, though it is worth noting the hosts suffered defeat in the only previous cup encounter back in October 2015.

In a campaign which has seen Telstar struggle on their top-flight return, going all the way in the KNVB Beker could override the potential anguish of dropping back down to the Eerste Divisie.

Nonetheless, Anthony Correia's men have not given up hope of avoiding relegation. Friday's 3-0 triumph over NAC Breda - their first win in four matches - brought them within five points of safety in the league standings with nine games remaining.

De Witte Leeuwen have not recorded back-to-back victories since the turn of the year, and that will need to change if they are to reach a maiden final and give themselves a chance at a first-ever major trophy next month.

Telstar travel to Alkmaar winless in their last four away matches, but can take encouragement from the fact that their first three cup wins this season came on the road, before a 2-1 home victory over defending champions Go Ahead Eagles in the quarter-finals.

Wednesday's visitors have scored the most goals (14) in the ongoing edition of the KNVB Beker and will likely need to put on another stellar attacking display to emerge victorious on an opposing ground where they last managed a clean sheet in 1994.

AZ Alkmaar KNVB Beker form:

W

W

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

W

L

Telstar KNVB Beker form:

W

W

W

W

Telstar form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

L

W

AZ's Troy Parrott - second in the cup scoring charts - will look to avoid going three games without a goal for the first time since early December.

Jordy Clasie and Denso Kasius remain sidelined with ankle injuries sustained in September and November respectively, and will miss Wednesday's clash.

Japanese international Seiya Maikuma is also unavailable, while Mateo Chavez is a doubt after missing the last two matches.

After loaning Milan Zonneveld, the KNVB Beker top scorer with five goals, to Sparta Rotterdam, Telstar will need a new source of inspiration at the top end of the pitch.

Adil Lechkar and Kay Tejan will not play any part for the away side here, but Tyrone Owusu is back in contention after a brief cameo against Breda last time out.

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Penetra, Goes, Van Duijl; Koopmeiners, Boogaard; Jensen, Smit, Oufkir; Parrott

Telstar possible starting lineup:

Koeman; Bakker, Offerhaus, Nwankwo; Hardeveld, Rossen, Hatenboer, Alders; Brouwer, Van de Kamp, Thorisson

We say: AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Telstar

Having conceded in eight straight matches, AZ are far from secure at the back lately, making it unlikely they will keep Telstar off the scoresheet.

That said, we expect the hosts to make light work of their visitors and book a place in April's final against either NEC or PSV Eindhoven.

