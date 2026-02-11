Tottenham sack Thomas Frank: What happens now? Who will replace the 52-year-old at the helm?

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 10:06 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 10:36

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Thomas Frank as head coach, with the North London club fearing a relegation battle in the final stages of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Following Tuesday night's 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United in the Premier League, Frank said that he was "convinced" of keeping hold of his job for the team's next match against Arsenal on February 22.

However, the decision has now been made to remove the 52-year-old from his position.

"The club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men’s Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," read a club statement.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary. Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

Frank arrived at Tottenham last summer with a big reputation following his excellent work at Brentford, but it has been a struggle for him at Spurs, boasting a record of 13 wins, 11 draws and 14 defeats from 38 matches in all competitions.

The Dane has managed to guide Spurs into the knockout round of the Champions League, but the North London club are without a league win in 2026 and sit down in 16th spot in the Premier League table, only five points clear of the relegation zone.

1.12 - Thomas Frank has averaged 1.12 points-per-game as Tottenham Hotspur boss in the Premier League (29 points in 26 games), the lowest rate of any Spurs manager with 5+ games in the competition. Unsustainable. pic.twitter.com/GILDFMsjoH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2026

Tottenham sack Frank following Tuesday's loss to Newcastle

Sections of the Tottenham supporters were calling for the return of former head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the clash with Newcastle.

Pochettino's contract with USA will expire after the 2026 World Cup, and the 53-year-old is open to a return to Spurs, having enjoyed huge success with the club, famously leading them to the 2019 Champions League final.

The 53-year-old is the early favourite to become Frank's long-term replacement, although any move would not be possible until after the 2026 World Cup.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi is also believed to be an option, with the 46-year-old's departure from Marseille now confirmed.

Manchester United are also thought to be keeping a close eye on De Zerbi, but Tottenham could move for him as an immediate replacement for Pochettino.

Oliver Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace this summer, and former Barcelona head coach Xavi are also viewed as potential candidates for the role.

Who could be Tottenham's interim manager?

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham's chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange delivered the news to Frank on Wednesday morning.

However, it is understood that a decision on an interim head coach, which is the most likely scenario at this stage of the season, has not yet been made.

Tottenham's main focus will be moving clear of the Premier League relegation zone, but they are also present in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Spurs were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup and are therefore not back in action until the North London derby with Arsenal on February 22.