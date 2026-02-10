Tottenham vs. Newcastle: Wilson Odobert suffers worrying knee injury as possible recovery timelines revealed

By Ben Knapton | 10 Feb 2026 20:31

Tottenham Hotspur have been plunged into an even deeper injury crisis, as Wilson Odobert was forced off with a worrying-looking knee problem against Newcastle United.

The Frenchman held his place in an unchanged front three for the visit of the Magpies, starting on the right-hand side of the trident also comprising Dominic Solanke and Xavi Simons.

However, Odobert's race was run midway through the first half, after the former Burnley man awkwardly jarred his left knee in the turf while tussling for the ball with Harvey Barnes.

Odobert immediately dropped to the turf in agony and was tended to by the medical team for several minutes, before being replaced by compatriot Mathys Tel.

The 21-year-old headed straight down the tunnel for further assessment, and while he was at least able to trudge off unaided, he is the latest in a perpetually long line of Spurs injury problems.

How long Wilson Odobert could miss with knee injury

Knee injuries can take varying times to heal, and there are three different grades of issues when it comes to ligament damage - a minor strain, a partial tear or a complete tear.

If Odobert has only suffered a minor Grade 1 injury, then the 2004-born winger should not be missing for more than three weeks, and he could even return before the two-week mark.

However, the France youth international is already at serious risk of missing the North London derby with Arsenal on February 22, as well as the trip to Craven Cottage with fellow capital outfit Fulham on March 1.

A Grade 2 injury - a partial ligament rupture - can require a six-week rehabilitation period, putting Odobert at risk of missing both legs of Spurs' Champions League last-16 clashes against either Club Brugge, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray or Juventus.

If Odobert has sustained the most serious type of ligament injury - either an ACL, MCL or LCL tear - the attacker may not return until the latter stages of the campaign, or his season may already be over.

Tottenham's injury list in full after Wilson Odobert issue

© Imago

The Lilywhites' physios are certainly earning their keep right now, as Tottenham have over a full team of outfielders on the sidelines, either through injury or suspension.

Cristian Romero still has three games of his four-match ban to serve, while knee victims James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are both at risk of missing the entire season - the latter was left out of Spurs' UCL knockout squad.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Bergvall and Ben Davies will not return for a couple of months either, while Destiny Udogie and Kevin Danso have been provisionally pencilled in for mid-March returns.

Thigh victims Richarlison and Pedro Porro are likely to be the next cabs off the rank for Thomas Frank, but there is no guarantee that either man will be fit for the North London derby.