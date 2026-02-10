Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Feb 2026 19:30 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 19:30

Two sides experiencing very different emotions go head-to-head in the Premier League on Wednesday night, when Crystal Palace welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles finally ended a dismal nine-match winless run with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Clarets fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for Crystal Palace and Burnley.

PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Rio Cardines (muscle), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Justin Devenny (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Larsen

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeko Amdouni (knee), Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye (ankle), Connor Roberts (Achilles)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Pires; Edwards, Mejbri, Luis, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming