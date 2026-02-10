Premier League Gameweek 26
Crystal Palace
Feb 11, 2026 7.30pm
Selhurst Park
Burnley

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Palace vs. Burnley injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Sean Chandler Sports Press Photo

Two sides experiencing very different emotions go head-to-head in the Premier League on Wednesday night, when Crystal Palace welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park.  

The Eagles finally ended a dismal nine-match winless run with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Clarets fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of West Ham United.  

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for Crystal Palace and Burnley.

CRYSTAL PALACE VS. BURNLEY

PALACE

Out: Cheick Doucoure (knee), Eddie Nketiah (thigh), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Rio Cardines (muscle), Caleb Kporha (back)

Doubtful: Justin Devenny (foot)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Larsen

BURNLEY

Out: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Josh Cullen (knee), Zeko Amdouni (knee), Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye (ankle), Connor Roberts (Achilles)

Doubtful: Axel Tuanzebe (Achilles)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dubravka; Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Pires; Edwards, Mejbri, Luis, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

 

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Crystal Palace related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe