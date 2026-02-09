Burnley lineup vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Zian Flemming aims to maintain away-only record

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Feb 2026 14:44 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 15:04

Five-goal Zian Flemming is expected to spearhead the Burnley attack at Crystal Palace on Wednesday as the Dutchman looks to maintain his unique record of scoring exclusively on his travels this season.

The forward has accounted for nearly 40% of the Clarets' 13 away goals this term, though he arrives at Selhurst Park seeking to end a brief two-match drought on the road.

Scott Parker could be handed a significant boost by the availability of James Ward-Prowse, who is eligible for a debut after sitting out the 2-0 loss to parent club West Ham United at the weekend.

The former Hammers captain's inclusion would provide vital experience to a squad currently depleted by injuries to Mike Tresor, Zeki Amdouni, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and John Cullen.

A late decision will also be made on the fitness of Axel Tuanzebe, with the defender's Achilles issue set to be assessed ahead of the trip to South London.

Should Tuanzebe fail to make the cut, Bashir Humphreys and Maxime Esteve are poised to continue their partnership in front of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Further forward, Hannibal Mejbri and Jaidon Anthony are expected to occupy the creative roles in a midfield unit anchored by the presence of Lesley Ugochukwu.

Burnley possible starting lineup:

Dubravka; Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Pires; Edwards, Mejbri, Luis, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

