How to watch Crystal Palace vs Burnley: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Paddy Hayes | 08 Feb 2026 18:52 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 18:53

Crystal Palace welcome Burnley to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Wednesday, with both sides looking to build form going into the business end of the season, with relegation a possibility for the pair.

The contest presents an important opportunity for both clubs as Palace aim to steer further clear of the relegation zone, while Burnley will be eager to reignite their survival hopes.

What time does Crystal Palace vs. Burnley kick off?

The Premier League clash kicks off at 7:30pm UK time on Wednesday.

Where is Crystal Palace vs. Burnley being played?

The match will take place at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace’s home stadium in South London, which holds just over 25,000 spectators and is renowned for its lively matchday atmosphere.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs. Burnley in the UK

TV channel

Crystal Palace vs. Burnley will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 5 for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Subscribers can stream the match live via Discovery+, which offers TNT Sports coverage across mobile devices, tablets, smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League Youtube channel as well as on both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full time.

What is at stake for Crystal Palace and Burnley?

Crystal Palace head into the contest on the back of a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory, a result that halted a string of defeats and helped extend the gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

The additions of Jorgen Strand-Larsen and Brennan Johnson have strengthened Palace’s attacking options, with goals in short supply this term.

Burnley, meanwhile, arrive in South London coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat to fellow survival hopefuls West Ham United.

Scott Parker’s men currently sit 19th in the table, and are cut11 points adrift from safety, and remain without a league win in 15 matches, and boasting the worst defensive record in the top flight.