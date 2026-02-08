Preview: Leicester City vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 08 Feb 2026 18:48

Leicester welcome Southampton to the King Power Stadium in the Championship on Tuesday, as two of last season’s relegated Premier League sides come head-to-head once again in a game between the division’s underperformers.

Having been a top-flight fixture last term, neither side’s return to England’s second division has been a fruitful one, with both their campaigns involving managerial sackings, with Will Still and Marti Cifuentes given the axe.

Match preview

After being handed a six-point deduction by the EFL last week for financial rule breaches, the Midlands club have been cast into a relegation battle, as they sit 21st in the second tier, precariously looking over their shoulder.

Andy King's men fell to their third consecutive defeat on Saturday at a rain-drenched St Andrew's, as Birmingham City clinched local bragging rights after a Jay Stansfield winner, after Bobby De Cordova-Reid saw red mist descend to leave the visitors playing over an hour with 10 men.

Currently on a run of three consecutive defeats, Leicester will be eager to bounce back in front of an increasingly hostile home faithful, with many fans protesting the mismanagement of the club’s hierarchy.

Despite netting 41 goals in the Championship this season, defensive lapses have been Leicester’s undoing, having shipped 47, the joint-second most in the league this term.

Meanwhile, Southampton come into the meeting in contrasting form, as they seek to extend their unbeaten run to five league outings, having registered a 1-0 victory over Watford last time out, with Cyle Larin scoring the decisive goal three minutes into his debut.

Tonda Eckert’s side have now sealed victory in three of their last four games, and sit just four points off the playoff places, despite being 14th in the current standings.

Southampton’s form away from home has been, much like their campaign thus far, inconsistent, albeit nearly always eventful, having conceded 28 goals on their travels – the joint-most in the league.

This will be the first of two games between the sides in just a matter of days, as they are set to meet in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday on the south coast – although, Southampton will take encouragement from the reverse fixture in November, which saw them turn on the style in a convincing 3-0 victory.

Leicester City Championship form:

WLDLLL

Leicester City form (all competitions):

WLDLLL

Southampton Championship form:

LLWDWW

Southampton form (all competitions):

WLWDWW

Team News

De Cordova-Reid will watch on from the stands, as he sits out the first of a three-game suspension following his dismissal against Birmingham.

Jordan Ayew may get the call to slot in behind Patson Daka up front, with King’s men looking to take advantage of the Saints’ defensive frailties.

Mads Roerslev is still sidelined after sustaining a knee injury in November, though he is nearing a return to fitness, while Oriol Romeu also remains out as he continues to recover from an ankle knock.

Samuel Edozie is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is approaching a return, but this fixture is expected to come too soon for him.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Aluko, Nelson, Thomas; Winks, Page, Fatawu, Ayew, Mavididi; Daka

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Welington; Downes, Jander; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart

We say: Leicester City 1-2 Southampton

Given the goings on, on and off the pitch, defensive fragility, and the points deduction, this is a game that looks to favour a Southampton side growing in confidence.

