Arsenal injury update: Mikel Arteta star set for 'surgery' on Monday as Premier League season declared 'over'

Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners enjoyed a comfortable game against Sunderland on Saturday, with their 3-0 win at the Emirates seeing them move nine points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League.

That game was the fourth consecutive match that midfielder Merino had missed through injury after having featured in 32 games for the Gunners this season.

The Spaniard was reported to be struggling with a foot injury, and early indications suggested he would miss a significant portion of the season.

However, Cope report that Merino is set to undergo surgery on his foot on Monday, and his aim will now be to recover in time for the World Cup.

Why Mikel Merino will be a huge miss for Arsenal

The Spaniard has scored six goals and provided three assists this season in all competitions, and no other player in the squad has averaged more goals and assists per 90 in the Premier League this season (0.63).

While his influence in the box will be missed, especially during set pieces, his injury means Declan Rice will have to be relied upon without a real backup behind him.

Though Rice is an immense athlete, the Gunners are still in four competitions, and asking him to play every game without a break could be risky.

Can Arsenal continue score goals in Merino's absence?

It should be noted that Arsenal have scored 16 goals in their last six games in all competitions, and it is perhaps no coincidence that the team have looked more fluid with Havertz playing more frequently.

If the German striker avoids injury in the closing stages of the season, wingers like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli could benefit from his ability to link play.

However, it would not be surprising if the number nine found it difficult to consistently play 90 minutes twice a week, so others will likely have to be relied upon.