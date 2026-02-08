Arsenal transfer news: Gunners have 'key advantage' in race to sign Bundesliga-based midfield star

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Feb 2026 01:29 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 01:29

Arsenal are reportedly preparing a significant move to secure the signature of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer this summer.

The Gunners were active in their pursuit of the Germany international during the January window as Mikel Arteta sought reinforcements following a serious foot injury to Mikel Merino.

While the North London side also explored a shock late move for Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali they eventually finished the month without adding to their engine room.

Goretzka ultimately decided to remain in Bavaria to assist Vincent Kompany's side in their quest for a historic treble before embarking on a new professional challenge.

Why Goretzka is likely to choose Arsenal ahead of Euro heavyweights

According to Bild via Mirror Football, Arsenal are considered the frontrunners to land Goretzka despite intense interest from Atletico Madrid and several Serie A heavyweights.

The 31-year-old is understood to be particularly enticed by the prospect of playing in the Premier League, which he believes is perfectly suited to his physical and technical attributes.

While Atletico Madrid made a substantial proposal in January the lure of the English top flight is expected to give the Gunners a distinct edge in negotiations.

Goretzka’s current contract at the Allianz Arena is set to expire in June making him one of the most sought-after free agents in European football.

Juventus and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest in the former Schalke man as they look to bolster their own midfield options for the 2026-27 campaign.

Arsenal's midfied options if Goretzka joins in the summer

While it remains unclear whether Arsenal would need to offload a current midfielder to facilitate the arrival of Leon Goretzka, Arteta’s options are already remarkably deep.

Having successfully integrated Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard last summer to complement the likes of Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard — albeit with the captain playing in a more advanced role — the Gunners' engine room is formidable.

Adding a player with 292 Bayern Munich appearances, six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League winner's medal would inject even more elite experience into what is arguably the finest side in English football.

Arteta's men hold a significant lead at the top of the Premier League table and ended the league phase of the Champions League unblemished, demonstrating their current status as possibly Europe's finest side.