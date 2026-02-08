Arsenal transfer news: Contact made for 'next Eden Hazard' in £13m 'mega-transfer'

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 08:56

Arsenal have supposedly touched base to discuss a move for an Eredivisie talent labelled the 'new Eden Hazard'.

The Gunners remain outright favourites to collect the 2025-26 Premier League title after Saturday's 3-0 win over Sunderland, who succumbed to a Viktor Gyokeres brace and a Martin Zubimendi strike at the Emirates.

Arsenal's latest success took them nine points clear of Aston Villa and Manchester City in the Premier League table, before the Sky Blues face Liverpool in Sunday's blockbuster encounter.

Left-wing duo Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli both registered assists on Saturday, but neither man is certain to stay at the Emirates Stadium beyond the end of the season.

Trossard - one of the oldest players in the Arsenal squad - is out of contract in 2027, as is the inconsistent Martinelli, but the Brazilian's terms do include a 12-month extension option.

Arsenal make enquiry for 'new Eden Hazard' as agent speaks out

© Imago

However, a left-wing upgrade is seen as a priority for many Arsenal fans, and according to Voetbal International - via TEAMtalk - Arsenal have made an enquiry to sign Ajax and Belgium protege Mika Godts.

The 2005-born attacker has been one of the revelations of the 2025-26 Eredivisie season, having a direct hand in 17 goals in just 19 appearances in the Dutch top flight this term - 10 of his own and seven assists.

Godts - who has drawn comparisons with Hazard thanks to his 'electrifying' playstyle - is under contract with Ajax until the summer of 2029, but the report adds that offers between £13m and £17m will be seriously considered this summer.

Godts's agent has also told Sporza that he expects his client to be the next "mega-transfer" out of Amsterdam, saying: "Leaving Ajax [in January] was absolutely out of the question.

"He has a major goal: to play at least 100 matches [currently has 96]. He wants to be part of that club, so a transfer was out of the question anyway.

"Together with Youri Baas, Godts should be Ajax’s next mega-transfer. The financial need to sell has disappeared in Amsterdam, but they won’t refuse a significant amount."

The four clubs Arsenal must rival for Mika Godts transfer

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal are unsurprisingly not alone in their pursuit of the Belgium youth international, who is also said to have caught the eye of one particular La Liga powerhouse.

Indeed, Barcelona have apparently been in touch to discuss a deal for Godts, although the 20-year-old's prospective arrival at Camp Nou could have implications for Marcus Rashford's future, as the Manchester United loanee is keen to stay in Catalonia.

Elsewhere across Europe, Italian giants Roma and Napoli have apparently made contact with Godts's representatives, as have Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart, who may be able to offer the attacker more game time immediately.

As exceptional as the Belgian has been in the Eredivisie, the Premier League is a different kettle of fish, so Arsenal should also target an established left-wing star whom Godts can act as an understudy for.