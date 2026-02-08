Man City can match 89-year head-to-head achievement in Liverpool clash amid Erling Haaland's personal worst

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 08:19

Manchester City will be bidding to achieve a head-to-head feat they have not pulled off for 89 years in Sunday's Premier League main event with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Citizens head to the red half of Merseyside under pressure to respond to Arsenal's dominant 3-0 victory over Sunderland, which opened up a nine-point gap between the two clubs in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's troops also find themselves level on points with Aston Villa following the Lions' 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, and they are just three points clear of third-placed Manchester United.

The Sky Blues made light work of Liverpool in November, earning a 3-0 win at the Etihad during the champions' crisis period, but they have remarkably never done the double over the Reds in the Premier League era.

In fact, should City come up trumps on Sunday, it will mark the first time in 89 years that they have beaten Liverpool in both league games in the same season, last doing so in the 1936-37 campaign.

Liverpool vs. Man City: Sky Blues aiming for 89-year head-to-head feat

© Imago / Focus Images

Not only does that season represent Man City's last double over Liverpool, it also marks the last time that they won consecutive league games against the reigning champions across any campaign.

Arne Slot masterminded a 2-0 success for Liverpool in this fixture last year, a result that represents the Reds' 14th win from their last 22 league home games against the Citizens, who have earned just one victory in that period.

That solitary triumph for Man City was a 4-1 thumping behind closed doors in the 2020-21 season, since when Liverpool have won two and drawn two of their last four Premier League matches against Guardiola's side at Anfield.

However, the Sky Blues have made a habit of taking down the holders - whoever they may be - as Man City have won five of their last six Premier League matches away to reigning champions, including the 4-1 success at Anfield in 2021.

In total, Man City have claimed six Premier League away wins against the defending champions, trailing only upcoming opponents Liverpool (9) and Manchester United (7) in that particular category.

Erling Haaland aiming to break personal worst in Liverpool vs. Man City

© Imago / Focus Images

If Man City are to end their 89-year Liverpool hoodoo, Guardiola must make the right call in attack, where he faces arguably the most difficult selection decision of his season so far.

Omar Marmoush scored twice in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals, while Erling Haaland was only a second-half substitute amid his domestic plight.

The Norway international has scored just one goal in his last seven Premier League matches, and Anfield also represents the English ground he has played the most games at without scoring.

Haaland has failed to find the back of the net in each of his three previous visits to Liverpool's home, which is one of just two Premier League stadiums he has not scored at.

As well as going zero for three at Anfield, Haaland is yet to score a top-flight goal at Sunderland's Stadium of Light, drawing a blank there on his first visit in January's 0-0 draw.