Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Liverpool vs. Man City

By Matt Law | 08 Feb 2026 00:00

There are two Premier League matches on Sunday, with the pick of the action taking place at Anfield, as Liverpool welcome Manchester City.

Brighton & Hove Albion will also be in action at home to Crystal Palace.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Premier League games.

© Imago / Sportimage

Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, separated by just two points in the Premier League, will meet at the Amex Stadium on Sunday afternoon for the second M23 derby of the season.

Both sides are comfortably clear of the relegation zone, but each will be desperate to build momentum as they look to keep their fading European ambitions alive.

We say: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

With both sides further down the table than they would have been hoping for at this stage of the season, both will be hoping for three points to kickstart their campaign. We expect the M23 derby to be closely fought with the hosts managing to take three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / APL Supported by the red half of Merseyside and the red half of North London, Liverpool welcome fellow Premier League powerhouses Manchester City to Anfield for Sunday's main event. The hosts enter gameweek 25 four places and eight points worse off than Pep Guardiola's men in the Premier League table, but with an identical record from their last six top-flight games - one defeat, four draws and a measly one win.

We say: Liverpool 3-2 Man City

A different if yet inconsistent beast to the team that were swept aside at the Etihad, Liverpool can take advantage of Man City's recent road failures, midweek fatigue and defensive absentees to put another dent in Guardiola's title coffin.

Salah is back with a bang, Wirtz is operating at the peak of his powers and Ekitike is excelling in tandem with the German, so Slot's side can successfully fight fire with fire in what ought to be an enthralling extravaganza.

> Click here to read our full preview for Liverpool vs. Man City, including team news and predicted lineups