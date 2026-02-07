Liverpool vs. Manchester City referee: Past controversies, record in charge of both teams ahead of Premier League blockbuster

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Feb 2026 01:07 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 08:03

Premier League champions Liverpool will welcome rivals Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday for what could be a crucial clash in the title race.

Arne Slot's Reds came from behind to beat Newcastle United 4-1 last weekend, are hoping to bolster their top-four hopes with another win.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's Citizens reached the EFL Cup final after downing the Magpies 3-1 on Wednesday, and they will be desperate to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal on their return to top-flight action.

As the Premier League's highlight fixture draws closer, Sports Mole takes a look at the referee for the game, their record in charge of both clubs and their past controversies.

Craig Pawson confirmed to referee Liverpool vs. Manchester City

The Premier League - in collaboration with PGMOL - have confirmed that Craig Pawson will be the referee at the heart of Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Man City.

Supporting the 46-year-old from the touchline will be assistants Timothy Wood and Matt Wilkes, while Tim Robinson will act as the fourth official at Anfield.

Referee John Brooks will also provide oversight as VAR from Stockley Park, supported by VAR assistant Blake Antrobus.

Craig Pawson's record as referee in Liverpool matches

Pawson is one of the most experienced referees in the Premier League, and Liverpool are the team that he has officiated more than any other.

Sunday's game will be his 45th in charge of the Reds, who have won 30, drawn seven and lost seven of their matches under the referee to date.

The Merseysiders have been awarded six penalties by the 46-year-old official while conceding three, and have also been shown just one red card with the three of their opponents being dismissed.

The last time that Pawson oversaw Liverpool was during their dramatic 2-2 draw with Fulham in early January, and the Reds have only been beaten in one of their last 10 games with him in the middle.

Craig Pawson's record as referee in Manchester City matches

As for Man City, they have won 21 of their 30 outings with Pawson in charge, drawing four and losing five so far.

Notably, the referee has never sent off one of Guardiola's men, though he has handed out reds to three opposition stars over the years.

Fans might also want to know that Pawson has awarded City nine penalties - the most he has given to any club - while pointing to the spot just three times against them.

Something that the Sky Blues and Liverpool have in common is that their most recent match with Pawson was against Fulham, though the Citizens won their clash 5-4 at Craven Cottage back in December in what could go down as the game of the season.

Craig Pawson's past controversies involving Liverpool and Manchester City

Pawson is one of the most lenient referees in the league, and he averages 10.1 fouls per yellow card given out, as well as 2.6 yellows and 0.1 red cards per game this season - the lowest number of cards per outing in the top flight.

With Liverpool specifically, the official has handed out 1.1 yellows per game, and it would be fair to say that he is hesitant to stop play.

However, while neutral viewers may see that as a positive, it has been highlighted that such a conservative refereeing style often places the burden of responsibility for major incidents on VAR.

Reds fans will recall former manager Jurgen Klopp mentioning Pawson by name following a controversial 3-2 loss against West Ham United back in November 2021, with the coach claiming that the referee "made it easy for himself" by waiting for VAR to make decisions.

Klopp felt that Alisson Becker was fouled by Angelo Ogbonna before one of the Hammers' goals, while stating that Aaron Cresswell made a "reckless" challenge on Jordan Henderson that was a "clear red card."

In both cases, Pawson did not take action, and VAR did not intervene after deciding that no 'clear and obvious' error had been made.