Preview: Famalicao vs AVS - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 07 Feb 2026 22:28 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 23:04

Famalicao look to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat as they welcome basement side AVS to Estadio Municipal 22 de Junho on Monday for matchday 21 of the Primeira Liga.

The Vila Nova hosts head into this encounter following a 5–0 humbling at fellow Minho club Gil Vicente, just four days after Vila suffered a painful exit from the Taca de Portugal.

Match preview

Famalicao would have hoped to take full points in Barcelos last weekend, having won back-to-back league games prior, but a lack of discipline denied them any chance as they crumbled.

A moment of madness from Mathias De Amorim proved costly, with the midfielder sent off for elbowing an opponent in the box, and Murilo de Souza converted the resulting penalty in the 44th minute before the floodgates opened in the second half.

That defeat marks Famalicao’s heaviest loss in six years, also their fifth in the last eight league games (W3) — six in nine across all competitions — highlighting a side whose early-season resilience has begun to fade after losing just twice in their opening 12 fixtures (W5, D5).

Hugo Oliveira’s men currently sit eighth in the Primeira Liga table, seven points off the top four and 12 above the relegation playoff zone, with 24 goals scored and 19 conceded.

Despite the dip in form, Famalicao have won two of their last three home league games (L1), matching the total victories they managed in the previous seven matches (D2, L4), and Oliveira will be hoping that strong form proves decisive on Monday against the league’s lowest-ranked side.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

In contrast, AVS remain the only team yet to record a victory in the Primeira Liga this season, managing just five draws from 20 matches (L15), a return which leaves them 13 points adrift of safety.

The Vila das Aves club have conceded the most goals in the division (51) while scoring only 14 – the second fewest – and their struggles at both ends were evident again last weekend in a 4–0 defeat to Braga.

AVS have also failed to score in six of their last nine league outings, though Joao Henriques’s men showed attacking intent in their Taca de Portugal visit to Sporting in midweek, levelling from a two-goal deficit before eventually losing 3–2 in extra time.

While the Vila das Aves club will look to draw on that spirited display, they still have a poor away record to contend with on Monday, having lost seven of their nine Primeira Liga matches on the road (D2) this season.

Further complicating the task for AVS is the fact they have suffered defeat in each of the previous three meetings with Famalicao, including a 1–0 setback in the reverse fixture, while their only visit to Vila Nova ended in a 4–1 thrashing.



Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

W

W

L

AVS Primeira Liga form:

D

L

L

L

D

L

AVS form (all competitions):

L

L

L

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago

Famalicao will be without De Amorim due to suspension, leaving a significant gap in midfield, with Oliveira likely to rely on Pedro Santos, Otar Mamageishvili, Gonzalo Pastor, or Marcos Pena to fill the void.

Spanish striker Oscar Aranda continues his long-term recovery from a serious knee injury, while right-back Rodrigo Pinheiro is doubtful following his absence last time out, and Rafa Soares could miss a third consecutive match.

AVS are monitoring the fitness of winter signing Antoine Baroan, who was forced off in extra time against Sporting, leaving his availability uncertain.

Meanwhile, Guillem Molina remains sidelined, as the right-back continues his recovery journey from a broken fibula he suffered last August.



Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Soares, De Haas, Ba, Van de Looi; Pinheiro, Sa; Pena, Dias, Sorriso; Elisor

AVS possible starting lineup:

Adriel; Algobia, Semedo, Ponck, Kiki; Roni, Mendonca; Akinsola, Lima, Perea; Tomane

We say: Famalicao 2-0 AVS

AVS have repeatedly failed to build on good cup performances in subsequent league games, and this does not seem to be an exception against a side looking to make up for their horror show last time out.

As such, Famalicao will see Monday’s clash as the perfect opportunity to bounce back, buoyed by their superior head-to-head history.



