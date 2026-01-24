Preview: Famalicao vs Tondela - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 24 Jan 2026 05:01 , Last updated: 24 Jan 2026 21:00

Having rekindled their hopes of European qualification last weekend, Famalicao return to action on Sunday when they play host to Tondela in round 19 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

On a run of five defeats from their last six matches, the Auriverdes journey to the Estadio Municipal de Famalicao in search of a morale-boosting result as they look to move out of the automatic relegation places.

Match preview

Following a horrid run of results in the festive period, Famalicao finally gave their fans something to cheer for last Sunday, when they secured a 1-0 victory over Santa Clara at the Estadio de Sao Miguel.

With nothing to separate the two sides at half time, 24-year-old midfielder Sorriso netted his second goal in three games on the 75th-minute mark to hand the Vila Nova their first win of the year.

This was a much-needed result for the Braga outfit, who had suffered defeat in each of their previous four matches, a run which saw them crash out of the Taca de Portugal courtesy of a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Porto in the fifth round on December 8.

Head coach Hugo Oliveira will hope that last weekend’s victory can serve as the springboard for a run of form in the business half of the campaign, with the Vila Nova aiming to surpass their best-ever sixth-placed finish in the Primeira Liga and secure European football for the first time in club history.

Famalicao have won seven of their 18 Primeira Liga matches so far, while losing six and claiming five draws to collect 26 points and sit seventh in the league standings, five points behind fourth-placed Gil Vicente in the Conference League qualification spot.

© Imago / Gil Peres

Having gained promotion from the Segunda Liga last term to end a three-year absence from the top flight, it has been a turbulent campaign for Tondela, who find themselves languishing at the wrong end of the league standings.

Cristiano Bacci’s men have lost 12 of their 18 Primeira Liga games, while claiming three wins and three draws to collect just 12 points and sit bottom but one in the league table, five points behind fifth-placed Arouca outside the relegation zone.

Central to Tondela’s poor campaign has been their lack of firepower in attack, where they currently hold the division’s worst record with just 12 goals scored so far, while allowing 30 at the opposite end of the pitch.

This was highlighted last Sunday, when they were left empty-handed yet again in a 1-0 defeat against 10-man Braga at the Estadio Joao Cardoso, a result which has seen the Auriverdes lose five of their most recent six matches since the start of December.

Hugo Felix passed up a glorious chance to send Tondela ahead late on when he saw his penalty saved in the 86th minute, and this proved costly for the home side as Rodrigo Zalazar made no mistake from the spot at the other end of the pitch to hand Braga a dramatic 92nd-minute winner.

Next up for Tondela is the challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in their most recent three encounters, claiming two wins and one draw since February 2022, and have lost just three of their last 10 meetings across all competitions.

Famalicao Primeira Liga form:

W

L

L

L

W

L

Famalicao form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

L

W

Tondela Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

W

L

L

Tondela form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Famalicao remain without the services of 30-year-old midfielder Rochinha, who has also been out of action since picking up a severe injury back in October.

Spanish midfielder Gonzalo Pastor is yet to feature this season due to a knee problem, while fellow countryman Oscar Aranda has been ruled out through a cruciate ligament injury.

Angola international Pedro Bondo was forced off injured midway through the game against Santa Clara last weekend and the 21-year-old is a major doubt for this weekend’s matchup.

As for Tondela, Bacci will be unable to name Colombian defender Bryan Medina, who is currently suspended after crossing the yellow card threshold with his booking against Braga last time out.

On the injury front, Milama Moudjatovic has missed the last five games since picking up an injury against Porto on December 7 and the Ivory Coast forward is also out of contention for the visitors.

Famalicao possible starting lineup:

Carevic; Pinheiro, De Haas, Ba, Soares; Van de Looi, Amorim; Dias, Sa, Sorriso; Elisor

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Bebeto, Afonso, Marques; Conceicao, Sithole, Alves, Maviram; Felix, Aiko, Maranhao

We say: Famalicao 2-0 Tondela

Buoyed by their victory over Santa Clara, Famalicao will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to move within touching distance of the European qualifying places.

The Vila Nova are up against an out-of-sorts Tondela side, who have lost five of their most recent six matches, and we are backing them to get the job done in front of their home supporters.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.