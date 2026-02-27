Preview: Lorient vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 27 Feb 2026 02:48

Auxerre will try to remain above the automatic relegation zone on Sunday when they travel to Stade du Moustoir for a date with Lorient on matchday 24 of the Ligue 1 campaign.

A 3-3 draw with Nice last weekend lifted Les Merlus up to ninth in the table, while the Burgundy side are 17th following a 3-0 defeat at home to Rennes.

Confidence is high in the seaport town of Lorient, a side who have lost just one of their last 15 matches played across all competitions.

That has given them an outside chance at an improbable spot in Europe next season, with the newly promoted club five points below Rennes for a Conference League place heading into matchday 24.

Olivier Pantaloni’s men have won their last three matches played at home across all competitions, without a defeat in 10 successive domestic encounters at Stade du Moustoir.

Lorient have conceded a goal or fewer in their last eight home matches, recording a clean sheet on those previous two occasions.

As things stand after 23 matchdays, they have 32 points, three more than they managed at the end of their previous stint in this competition in 2023-24 (29 points).

Les Merlus already have two more home victories in the top-flight this season than they had in 2023-24 (four), while they are three home wins away from equalling their previous best of nine from 2022-23.

The Auxerre campaign has been a grind from the early going, and that continues to be the case with a new month on the horizon.

Last week, their three-match unbeaten run in league play came to an end, putting them just above Nantes for the final automatic relegation spot on goal difference.

On 13 occasions this season, Christophe Pelissier’s men have failed to find the back of the net, which is nearly double their entire total from the previous campaign (seven).

To equal their total of 42 points from 2024-25, Auxerre must win eight of their final 11 matches, which sounds like a tall order given that they have won just two of their last 18 Ligue 1 affairs.

AJA could claim consecutive Ligue 1 away triumphs on Sunday for the first time since October 2010, after defeating Metz 3-1 on matchday 22.

Their last two meetings with Lorient in the top-flight ended with a victory for the Burgundy club, both by a 1-0 score.

Team News

We might not see Isaak Toure or Kan Guy Arsene Kouassi feature for Lorient on Sunday due to injuries, Bandiougou Fadiga has a sore groin, Trevan Sanusi is dealing with a knee issue and Abdoulaye Faye is questionable because of a hamstring strain.

Pablo Pagis, Bamba Dieng and Noah Cadiou all found the back of the net for them on matchday 23, with the latter equalising in stoppage time to rescue his team a point.

At Auxerre, Nathan Buayi-Kiala is out with a cruciate ligament tear, Lasso Coulibaly has a knock and Francisco Sierralta is dealing with a muscle injury.

Romain Faivre, who is currently on loan from Bournemouth, could miss another match this weekend as he recovers from an ankle problem, while Oussama El Azzouzi is doubtful with a sore hamstring.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Silva, Talbi, Meite, Yongwa; Karim, Abergel, Cadiou, Le Bris; Pagis, Dieng

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Okoh, Akpa; Ahamada, Owusu, Danois; Loader, Mara, Sinayoko

We say: Lorient 1-2 Auxerre

For all of the momentum Lorient have gathered, they tend to struggle against teams at the bottom of the table.

Meanwhile Auxerre have not lost to a newly promoted club all season, with three of their four wins coming against those three teams.

