Preview: Lorient vs Angers - prediction, team news, lineups

Lorient can move into the top half of the Ligue 1 table with a win on Sunday when they welcome Angers to Stade du Moustoir in Brittany.

After 21 matchdays, Les Merlus are 11th, losing 2-0 at Brest last week, while Angers climbed a point above them into ninth thanks to a dramatic 1-0 win over Toulouse.

Match preview

For the first time in 2026, Lorient came away from a league fixture without a point last week, failing to score for the first time all year.

The defeat to arch-rivals Stade Brestois ended a 12-match unbeaten run for Olivier Pantaloni’s men across all competition with this team claiming five successive triumphs before that.

Their lengthy unbeaten run may have ended, but on Sunday, they can avoid defeat at home for a 10th consecutive time, having won their previous two competitive games in Lorient.

Despite last week’s loss, a place in Europe is still attainable for this group, who enter matchday 22 just three points below Rennes for a spot in the Conference League next season.

In 2025-26, Lorient have found the back of the net in each of their domestic affairs played on home soil, scoring three or more goals on four occasions.

Les Merlus are unbeaten in their previous five league meetings with Les Scoistes at Stade du Moustoir, conceding no goals in their last three outings.

Early into February, Angers seem to have regained their stingy defensive form that we saw near the latter stages of last year.

Alexandre Dujeux’s men conceded a goal or fewer in four of their final five Ligue 1 affairs of 2025 and will head into Sunday having posted three successive clean sheets in this competition.

They can stretch their points run to four matches in the top-flight this weekend, which would be their longest streak without a loss on the current campaign.

Angers have dropped points in two consecutive league contests away from home, but have only lost one of those previous four such contests (2-1 at Le Havre).

Another victory this weekend would equal their longest winning run in the top-flight from a season ago when they won three in a row in January 2025.

Les Socistes have points in four of their previous five fixtures versus Lorient, and on Sunday, could win both domestic meetings against them in the same season for the first time since the 2004-05 Ligue 2 campaign.

Team News

It is unlikely Bandiougou Fadiga will feature for Lorient this weekend due to a groin strain, and Abdoulaye Faye is doubtful because of a hamstring injury.

From matchday 21 to 22, Pantaloni made two changes to his starting 11, bringing in Nathaniel Adjei and Arthur Ebong Avon into the fold in place of Igor Silva and Noah Cadiou.

At Angers, there is just one injury concern heading into this weekend as Lanroy Machine is questionable with a sore leg.

Lilian Raolisoa scored a minute before the 90th last Sunday to give his side maximum points, while Herve Koffi stopped seven shots for his eighth clean sheet of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Adjei, Talbi, Silva; Le Bris, Cadiou, Abergel, Kouassi; Makengo, Pagis; Dieng

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Mouton, van den Boomen; Raolisoa, Belkhdim, Sbai; Koyalipou

We say: Lorient 0-0 Angers

These are two very well-organised and disciplined defensive units who have shown themselves to be difficult to penetrate most of the year, and we do not expect either to find a breakthrough this weekend.

