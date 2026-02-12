Preview: Exeter City vs Northampton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Brendan McGilligan | 12 Feb 2026 21:12

On Saturday afternoon, Exeter City will welcome Northampton Town to St James Park for the latest round of this season's League One fixtures.

The Grecians come into this match following a 0-0 stalemate with Mansfield Town at the weekend, while the Cobblers secured a 2-1 victory midweek against AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy.

Match preview

Exeter enter this fixture occupying 13th in League One after their 29 games this season, having won 11, drawn five and lost 13.

Gary Caldwell’s side are currently on a three-game run without a win, as they collected draws against Reading and Mansfield with a heavy 4-0 loss to Rotherham United sandwiched between these matches.

The Grecians will be desperate to improve their home record against this weekend’s opponents, as they have won just two of their 15 home Football League games against Northampton since 1985.

Fans of the club may believe this game could be the one to end this horrible spell against the Cobblers, as their record at St James Park is good this season.

They have secured 23 points from a possible 39 on offer in 13 League One contests at home this campaign, winning five in a row in all competitions in front of their own fans before being embarrassed by Rotherham.

© Imago

Northampton have had a difficult season to this point as they battle to avoid relegation, with the club currently sitting 19th in the league, only a point above the drop zone, after their 30 matches, having won nine, drawn six and lost 15.

However, they will have enjoyed their last two weeks, as they went three matches unbeaten across all competitions, so they will be hopeful of continuing this when they travel to Exeter.

The Cobblers will be looking to win successive league games for the first time since September last year after beating Stevenage 3-1 last time out.

Kevin Nolan can guide the club to a first Football League double over Exeter since 2014-15 after they won the reverse fixture 2-0 back in August.

While there will be hope they can go away to St James Park and secure a win, fans will be aware of their poor form on the road, their last victory coming against Plymouth Argyle in November 2025, with the club currently on a seven-game run without collecting three points in the division.

Exeter City League One form:

D W W D L D

Exeter City form (all competitions):

L W W D L D

Northampton Town League One form:

L L L L D W

Northampton Town form (all competitions):

L L L D W W

Team News

© Imago / News Images

Exeter will continue to be without Danny Andrew and Pedro Borges, both of whom have been absent for a sustained period, with a return to matchday action not looking imminent.

The hosts may continue to be without Jack McMillan after he was not involved in their last fixture against Mansfield, having felt uncomfortable in training.

However, they will also be likely without Jack Fitzwater after the defender was withdrawn at half time last weekend due to injury.

In more positive news, Caldwell has been impressed by Timur Tutierov since he joined the club on loan from Sunderland and so it is likely he will start this weekend.

Nolan rang the changes midweek when his side secured a win in the Football League Trophy quarter-final; however, it is expected he will return to a side similar to the one that earned three points against Stevenage last time out in the league.

Jasper Pattenden is expected to continue to be absent from the matchday squad, having missed their last two fixtures after being withdrawn in their game against Barnsley.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Yfeko, Turns, Sweeney; Niskanen, Brierley, Doyle-Hayes, Woodhouse; Aitchison, Tutierov; Wareham

Northampton Town possible starting lineup:

Fitzsimons; Dyche, Moore, Forbes; Swyer, Taylor, Campbell, Guinness-Walker; McGeehan, Eaves, List

We say: Exeter City 2-1 Northampton Town

Exeter have performed well at home this season, and they should collect a further three points at St James Park this weekend when Northampton - a club that has struggled on the road - visit.

The hosts should have too much in attack for the visitors to ensure they collect the victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.