Preview: Exeter City vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 08 Mar 2026 13:13 , Last updated: 08 Mar 2026 13:14

Exeter City will be looking to cause a major upset when they welcome an in-form Lincoln City side to St James Park on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 15th in League One and are six points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are two points clear at the top of the table.

Match preview

Exeter are without a win in their last nine league games and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Barnsley on Saturday in what was Matt Taylor's second game back in charge of the Grecians.

Taylor previously spent more than four years in charge of the club between 2018 and 2022 and he has replaced Gary Caldwell as manager until the end of the season.

However, Exeter are in danger of being dragged back into a relegation battle after their disappointing loss to Barnsley, with Taylor admitting his side "gifted them two really sloppy goals".

Exeter are also suffering from an injury crisis, with seven senior players absent at the weekend due to injury, and it remains to be seen if any of them will be ready to return on Tuesday.

Striker Jayden Wareham has been a key player for the Grecians after joining from Reading over the summer, netting 16 league goals, and he has been in excellent form in recent weeks.

In his last five games, Wareham has scored six goals and the 22-year-old will need to be at the top of his game if Exeter are to get a positive result against the league leaders.

© Imago

Lincoln, meanwhile, moved top of League One on Saturday as they beat Cardiff City 2-0 thanks to goals from Rob Street and Dom Jefferies.

The Imps are now unbeaten in their last 18 league matches and are well-placed to secure a return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 1961.

Although Cardiff are only two points behind them in second, there is a 10-point gap between Lincoln and third-placed Bolton Wanderers who have also played an extra game.

Street has been the star of the show in recent weeks, with the 24-year-old scoring in Lincoln's last four league games and bagging an assist.

Lincoln also have an historic edge over Exeter, having only lost one of their last eight meetings, and the Imps do have the best away record in the division.

Exeter City League One form:

D D D L D L

Lincoln City League One form:

W D W W W W

Team News

Exeter will be without the likes of Ed Turns, Johnly Yfeko, Timur Tutierov, Jack Fitzwater, Jake Doyle-Hayes and Pedro Borges through injury.

However, midfielder Reece Cole returned to action off the bench after missing Exeter's last five games and both Danny Andrew and Ed James are also closing in on returns.

It is unlikely they will start on Tuesday and Exeter are not expected to make any changes, with Wareham leading the line ahead of Carlos Mendes Gomes and Jack Aitchison.

Lincoln could revert to four at the back and that could see Ryley Towler drop to the bench, with Jefferies coming into the starting lineup after scoring at the weekend.

Street will continue to lead the line, with Reeco Hackett and Ben House starting out wide and Conor McGrandles and Ivan Varfolomeev continuing in midfield.

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Woodhouse, McMillan; Niskanen, Brierley, Oakes, Rydel; Mendes Gomes, Aitchison; Wareham

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; McGrandles, Varfolomeev; Hackett, Jefferies, House; Street

We say: Exeter City 0-2 Lincoln City

Lincoln are in excellent form while Exeter have not won since since January and we are backing the Imps to pick up all three points as a result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.