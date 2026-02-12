Bournemouth news: Cherries chief explains decision to hand club stalwart new contract

By Ben Sully | 12 Feb 2026 20:19

Bournemouth's president of football operations, Tiago Pinto, has revealed that Adam Smith's "leadership qualities" played a key role in the decision to hand the Cherries captain a new deal.

The Cherries have announced that Smith has signed a one-year extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract with AFC Bournemouth and continue my journey at this special club," Smith told the club's official website.

"I’m incredibly proud to be part of this group and truly grateful for the trust the club has placed in me. I’m excited to keep contributing, to push ourselves every week, and to work together towards achieving something special.”

Pinto hails Smith's "leadership qualities"

Smith first joined Bournemouth on loan in the 2010-11 season, before he returned to the club on a permanent basis in 2014.

The right-back has gone on to make over 400 appearances in a Cherries shirt, playing a key role in establishing the south coast side as an established Premier League outfit.

In addition to Smith's playing ability, Pinto believes his experience and leadership make him a vital asset to Andoni Iraola's squad.

“Adam is someone who continues to perform at the top level and brings consistency to the team every week," Pinto said.

“He represents the DNA of the club, having been here for more than ten years, and we know the leadership qualities he possesses.

"He is an example to the younger players of the success that can be achieved with hard work and we’re looking forward to having him with us for another year.”

Up the Cherries ? pic.twitter.com/AivViKr7fR — AFC Bournemouth ? (@afcbournemouth) February 12, 2026

Positive day for Bournemouth

The announcement of Smith's new deal came on the same day that Bournemouth confirmed the permanent addition of Alex Jimenez.

The right-back has met the appearance threshold required to convert his loan move from AC Milan into a permanent transfer.

As a result, Real Madrid no longer have the option to buy back the defender they sold to the Italian side in 2024.

The 20-year-old, who has made 22 top-flight appearances this term, has now penned terms with Bournemouth until the summer of 2021.