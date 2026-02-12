Preview: Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Estrela Amadora - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 12 Feb 2026 20:01

Vitoria de Guimaraes look to revive their faltering European push as they welcome Estrela Amadora to the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on Saturday for round 22 of the Primeira Liga.

A poor run of form has seen the Conquerors slip to ninth in the Portuguese top-flight table, 11 points adrift of the top four and nine behind fifth-placed Gil Vicente, while the Tricolores sit 11th, 11 points clear of the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

Guimaraes have endured an inconsistent 2025–26 Primeira Liga campaign overall, but the Conquerors have hit another dip of late in what appears to be a hangover from their recent cup success.

Since ending a 13-year drought with a Taca da Liga triumph on January 10, Luis Pinto has seen his side lose three of their last four league outings (W1), including last weekend’s disappointing 3–2 defeat at Arouca.

Despite taking a two-goal lead through Noah Saviolo and Oumar Camara, the Conquerors ultimately left the Estadio Municipal de Arouca empty-handed after conceding to strikes from Alfonso Trezza, Ivan Barbero and Hyunju Lee.

Guimaraes have now suffered nine defeats from their 21 Primeira Liga matches this term (W8, D4), one more than they endured in the entirety of last season, when they finished just outside the top five.

At risk of missing out on continental qualification for a second straight year, maximum points on Saturday would go a long way towards reviving the Conquerors’s fading European ambitions, and they can take encouragement from winning each of their last three league matches at home.

Providing an additional boost is their dominance in this fixture, with Guimaraes securing victories in four of the last five Primeira Liga meetings with Estrela (D1) — all four victories coming with clean sheets — including a 2–0 success in the reverse encounter.

Meanwhile, the Tricolores will hope to halt their struggles in this matchup after also ending a four-match winless league run in 2026 (D2, L2) with a 1–0 victory over Santa Clara last weekend.

Following a tightly contested first half, it was Jovane Cabral’s 59th-minute strike that proved decisive, handing the Amadorans just their fifth win in 21 top-flight matches this season (D8, L8).

Estrela’s Primeira Liga campaign has been riddled with inconsistency, with victories often separated by long droughts — a trend they have battled for some time, having failed to record consecutive league wins since October 2023.

While the Tricolores aim to break that pattern this weekend, their away record offers little room for optimism, having collected maximum points in just two of their 10 top-flight games on the road this season (D4, L4).



Team News

Guimaraes will remain without centre-back Oscar Rivas, who has been sidelined with a muscle injury since December, while midfielder Goncalo Nogueira could miss a third straight outing.

Centre-forward Alioune Ndoye was also unavailable last time out, making his participation doubtful once again, which could see Nelson Oliveira lead the line.

Saviolo has been a revelation for Guimaraes, picking up the league’s Young Player of the Month award for a second consecutive time, and the 21-year-old winger heads into Saturday’s clash in high spirits after scoring in the previous outing.

As for Estrela, midfielder Robinho was forced off in last weekend’s win over Santa Clara and is a doubt here, although Paulo Moreira’s return from suspension should bolster options in the engine room.

Kevin Jansson could also miss a third straight match due to a fitness issue, goalkeeper Dudu continues to nurse a shoulder injury, while winger Jorge Meireles is another concern after sitting out the previous fixture.



Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles; Strata, Nobrega, Abascal, J Mendes; Beni, Sousa; Camara, Samu, Saviolo; Oliveira

Estrela Amadora possible starting lineup:

Ribeiro; Otavio, Schappo, Patrick; Ecanda, Moreira, Moustier, B Langa; Marcus, Antonetti, J Cabral

We say: Vitoria de Guimaraes 2-0 Estrela Amadora

Guimaraes’ recent dominance in this fixture could prove decisive once again, particularly when paired with their strong home form, while Estrela’s struggles on the road suggest the hosts may have enough to secure a comfortable victory.

