Preview: Arouca vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

Arouca look to put some more daylight between themselves and the drop as they welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes to Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Saturday for matchday 21 of the Primeira Liga.

The hosts sit 14th in the Portuguese top-flight table, three points above the relegation playoff spot, while the ninth-placed visitors are six points adrift of the top four.

The happier days appear to be taking shape for Lobos, who have climbed the standings after what has largely been a torrid Primeira Liga campaign so far.

Vasco Seabra’s side, who suffered five straight league defeats — and six across all competitions — from late October to early December, have now lost only two of their last seven matches (W3, D2), a run which has lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Arouca enter this encounter following an emphatic 3–0 victory at Rio Ave last weekend, with Tiago Esgaio opening the scoring in the 44th minute before second-half strikes from Ivan Barbero and Hyunju Lee sealed the win, a result that further underlines the Wolves’s resurgence.

Three of Lobos’s five Primeira Liga victories this season have come in their last seven outings, with the upturn fuelled by improved defensive displays, as all four of their clean sheets this term have arrived within that period.

However, much of that resurgence has been away from home, with the Wolves recording just one shutout in 10 league games on their own turf this season, culminating in only two victories in that run (D3, L5).

That raises doubts about their ability to claim maximum points on Saturday, especially given Arouca have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Guimaraes (D2, L3), including a 1–1 draw in the reverse, while Lobos have never recorded a competitive home win in this matchup.

Looking to extend their dominance in this fixture, the Conquerors arrive buoyed by a hard-fought 1–0 victory over fellow Minho side Moreirense last weekend, with Samu’s 66th-minute penalty proving decisive.

The win served as a timely response to recent setbacks, with Luis Pinto’s side having lost back-to-back league matches against Porto and Estoril Praia shortly after ending a 13-year wait for silverware with their Taca da Liga triumph on January 10.

That said, Guimaraes have now won eight of their 20 Primeira Liga matches this season (D4, L8), though they have struggled in attack with just 21 scored, while their defence has offered little reassurance, highlighted by 27 conceded.

Only six of those goals have come in their nine league games on the road this season, leaving the Conquerors with the joint worst attacking record in that regard, while just three victories secured in that stretch (D1, L5) cast further doubt on Vitoria’s chances of earning maximum points on Saturday.



Arouca Primeira Liga form:

D

D

L

W

L

W

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

D

W

L

L

W

Vitoria de Guimaraes form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

L

W

Team News

Arouca could remain without Pedro Santos, centre-back Oma Fayed and attacker Dylan Nandin, all of whom have missed each of the last three outings.

Mateo Flores’s availability is also uncertain after his absence last time out, while David Simao has also missed the last four matchdays and may not return this weekend.

Barbero has now scored in each of his last three appearances, so the striker will head into Saturday’s clash full of confidence.

After coming off the bench to score the winner in Guimaraes’ victory last weekend, midfielder Samu could return to the starting lineup.

On the injury front, Oscar Rivas Viondi remains sidelined with a muscle issue, while Goncalo Nogueira is a doubt after missing the previous outing.

Diogo Sousa was forced off last time out, making his availability uncertain, while right-back Maga — who picked up his fifth booking of the campaign from the bench in that encounter — will serve a suspension here.



Arouca possible starting lineup:

Arruabarrena; Fontan, Sanchez, Kuipers, Esgaio; Van Ea, Lee; Djouahra, Fukui, Trezza; Barbero

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Castillo; Strata, Nobrega, Abascal, J Mendes; Beni, Mitrovic; Camara, Samu, Saviolo; Oliveira

We say: Arouca 2-2 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Both teams enter this clash buoyed by wins last time out, which makes this contest look finely balanced, and another stalemate could be on the cards given the previous two meetings ended level.

