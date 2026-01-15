Preview: AVS vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 15 Jan 2026 23:49 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 00:02

Still searching for their first victory of the Primeira Liga campaign, AVS welcome fellow strugglers Arouca to Estadio do CD Aves on Saturday for a matchday 18 encounter.

The hosts sit bottom of the Portuguese top-flight table, 10 points adrift of safety, and will look to begin the second half of the season on a positive note against visitors currently occupying the relegation playoff spot.

Match preview

AVS scraped through survival last season via the playoff route, but a second campaign in the top flight could yet pass without even that opportunity unless a drastic turnaround materialises.

The only side yet to taste victory in the Primeira Liga this term, the Vila das Aves outfit have managed just four draws from their opening 17 fixtures, conceding the most goals in the division (43) while also scoring the fewest (11).

A Taca de Portugal victory at Vitoria de Guimaraes in mid-December appeared to spark some life, but AVS have since failed to win any of their three subsequent league outings (D1, L2), despite a change at the helm.

Joao Henriques’s first game in charge saw the side squander a two-goal advantage against Nacional to settle for a share of the spoils before ending 2025 with a 2-0 defeat to Porto, and that scoreline was repeated in their loss to Moreirense last time out.

While AVS will hope to revive their fading survival prospects with victory on Saturday, history suggests they could struggle again, having failed to win any of their previous four meetings with Arouca (D1, L3); last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 1-0 defeat, while this term’s reverse produced a 3-1 loss.

© Imago

Despite the hosts’ recent woes and poor record in this fixture, not everyone would stick their neck out for an Arouca win this weekend, given the Canaries have also been unconvincing, managing just three victories from their opening 17 league games (D5, L9).

Since ending a five-game losing run with a victory over Alverca on December 14, Vasco Seabra’s men have failed to win their next three outings, including consecutive draws against Santa Clara and Gil Vicente to close out 2025.

Arouca began the new year with a 3-1 defeat at Tondela, where Alfonso Trezza’s early opener proved short-lived, with the Lobos surrendering their lead three minutes later before conceding twice more.

Central to their struggles has been defensive vulnerability, with only AVS conceding more than the Wolves’s tally of 42 goals, while 18 scored at the other end offers little respite.

Arouca have also faltered on the road, collecting just five points from a possible 24, having lost four of their last five away league matches (D1), leaving them as the division’s second-worst travellers.



AVS Primeira Liga form:

L

L

L

D

L

L

AVS form (all competitions):

L

L

W

D

L

L

Arouca Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

D

D

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

AVS will once again be without Spanish defender Guillem Molina, who has been sidelined since suffering a leg injury in August, while Diego Duarte could miss a third consecutive outing.

Midfielder Tiago Galletto has also been unavailable since being forced off against Vitoria in mid-December and could be absent again here.

Sidi Bane, Ruben Semedo and Angel Algobia have all missed recent matches, making their availability uncertain, as does Rafael Barbosa, who was also unavailable last time out.

For Arouca, midfielder Mateo Flores remains sidelined after being out of action since August and will continue his long recovery.

Arnau Sola and David Simao were absent from the defeat to Tondela, leaving them doubtful for Saturday’s trip, while Alex Pinto could miss a third straight outing.

On a positive note, Amadou Dante is expected to return from international duty following Mali’s elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations.



AVS possible starting lineup:

Simao; Ponck, Santos, Devenish; Spencer, P Lima, Grau, Rivas; Akinsola, Tomane, Perea

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Rocha, Popovic, Fontan; Esgaio, Van Ee, P Santos, Trezza; Lee, Barbero, Djouahra

We say: AVS 2-2 Arouca

This is a meeting between two sides struggling for momentum, and they may cancel each other out. Given their defensive issues, both teams are expected to find the net.

