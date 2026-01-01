Preview: Tondela vs Arouca - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 01 Jan 2026 22:48 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 23:08

Tondela and Arouca are in action for the first time in the new year when they go head to head at the Estadio Joao Cardoso in round 17 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two teams since March 2022, when the Arouquenses fought back from behind to salvage a 2-2 stalemate in their league clash.

Match preview

Six months on from their return to the top flight, Tondela are strong favourites to go down, as they find themselves in the thick of the relegation scrap in what has been a turbulent first half of the season.

Cristiano Bacci’s men have lost 10 of their 15 Primeira Liga matches so far while claiming two wins and three draws to collect nine points, five more than rock-bottom AVS and five adrift of 14th-placed Casa Pia just outside the relegation zone.

Three of Tondela’s 10 league defeats came in their final three games of 2025, including a 2-1 loss at the hands of Casa Pia in their most recent outing on December 21, when they let their lead slip away in the final half hour at the Estadio Joao Cardoso.

Central to the Auriverdes’ struggles have been their lack of firepower in attack, where they are yet to reach double-digit goals, netting a league-low nine goals, while allowing 27 at the defensive end of the pitch.

Next up for Tondela is the challenge of an Arouca side, who are unbeaten in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams, claiming five wins and three draws since September 2014.

It was also a disappointing end to the year for Vasco Seabra’s men, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Gil Vicente last Sunday after giving up their two-goal lead at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

Hyun-ju Lee and Alfonso Trezza netted quick-fire goals to put Arouca in a comfortable lead inside the opening quarter hour, but Pablo Felipe pulled one back for Gil Vicente in the 41st minute before Murilo Souza restored parity in the 48th minute.

Having lost six straight games in all competitions between October 25 and December 7, Arouca now gone three consecutive games without defeat, a run Seabra will hope his side can build on as they look to pull clear of the danger zone.

After the first half of the campaign, the Arouquenses have gathered just 14 points, five of which have come in their last three games, to sit 16th in the Primeira Liga standings, level on points with 15th-placed Casa Pia.

Victory this weekend could see Arouca move level with 11th-placed Rio Ave, but results on the road offer little room for optimism, with picking up the second-fewest number of points away from home (5) and failing to win their last five games across all competitions, losing four and claiming one draw since October’s 2-1 win over Portimonense in the Taca de Portugal.

Team News

Tondela will have to cope without the services of defender Sphephelo Sithole, who is currently on duty with the South African national team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.



On the injury front, Milama Moudjatovic has missed the last two games since picking up an injury against Porto on December 7 and the Ivory Coast forward will sit out this weekend’s matchup.



Veteran midfielder Bebeto is also set to sit out his fourth straight game since coming off injured against Gil Vicente in November and the 36-year-old is out of contention for the home side.



As for Arouca, Lee was forced off injured midway through the game against Gil Vicente last out and the South Korean midfielder is a major doubt for this weekend’s game.



Should Lee fail to shake off the injury, Pablo Gonzalbez could be handed his fifth league start of the season, teaming up with Espen Van Ee and Nais Djouahra at the heart of the park.



Mateo Flores has been out of action since August and the Spanish midfielder continues his long road to full fitness, while Amadou Dante is on duty with Mali at the AFCON.

Tondela possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Manso, Marques, Afonso, Maviram; Rodriguez, Alves, Felix; Maranhao, Siebatcheu, Cavaleiro

Arouca possible starting lineup:

Mantl; Rocha, Fayed, Fontan, Trezza; Djouahra, Van Ee, Gonzalbez; Alfonso, Barbero, Djouahra

We say: Tondela 1-2 Arouca

While Arouca have endured a topsy-turvy run of results this season, this weekend's game pits them against a floundering Tondela side, who have lost each of their last three matches.

Bacci’s men have managed just two wins in their last 10 games versus Arouca, and we see them struggling at the Estadio Joao Cardoso on Saturday.

