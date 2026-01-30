Preview: Tondela vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Jan 2026 23:56

Still basking in the euphoria of a successful continental outing in midweek, Benfica resume Primeira Liga action this weekend with a trip to struggling Tondela for matchday 20.

The Eagles snatched a place in the Champions League playoffs thanks to a last-gasp 4-2 victory over Real Madrid, coming just three days after the Gold and Green suffered a 3-0 defeat to Famalicao.

Match preview

What had been a tightly packed January schedule of seven matches – punctuated by exits in both the Taca da Liga and Taca de Portugal – ended in one of the most unimaginable ways for legendary manager Jose Mourinho against his former club.

Oblivious to the need for an extra goal before making changes to see out the game at 3-2, Mourinho would have goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to thank, as the towering stopper rose highest to meet a last-minute Fredrik Aursnes free kick, sealing a dramatic 4-2 victory.

That result proved enough for Benfica to secure passage to the Champions League knockout playoffs, where they will face Madrid again, but for now the focus turns to this weekend’s Primeira Liga trip to Tondela as the Eagles look to maintain their perfect league record in 2026.

Mourinho and Co. have won all three such outings in the new year, with last weekend’s 4-0 thrashing of Estrela Amadora also extending their unbeaten run in the top flight to 34 matches (W25, D9), dating back to their defeat to Casa Pia on matchday 19 last season.

However, that remarkable invincibility has done little to aid their title charge this term, as Benfica sit third in the Primeira Liga table, three points behind Sporting Lisbon and a whopping 10 adrift of leaders Porto.

The Eagles’s struggle to keep pace with the top two has stemmed largely from an inability to turn stalemates into victories, reflected in six draws from their 19 league fixtures (W13), though the Lisbon giants can approach this weekend with confidence after winning seven of their nine away league matches this season (D2).

That makes this encounter particularly daunting for Tondela, who have lost seven of their nine home league games (W1, D1) and eight of 10 across all competitions, with their poor form at Estadio Joao Cardoso mirroring a difficult campaign overall.

The Gold and Green have suffered 13 defeats from 19 top-flight matches this season (W3, D3), including six losses in eight since Cristiano Bacci took charge on November 13, despite the Italian winning his first match at the helm.

Since recording his second victory on matchday 16 against Arouca, Bacci has overseen three consecutive defeats, all without scoring, including last weekend’s setback in Vila Nova, which leaves Tondela second from bottom and five points adrift of safety.

At serious risk of an immediate return to the second tier, the newly promoted side will hope for a result here, though history is firmly against them, having lost 15 of their previous 16 meetings with Benfica (D1).

Having suffered 3-0 defeats in both the reverse fixture and a cup meeting earlier this season, CDT have now failed to score in seven of the last nine encounters with the Eagles, a worrying trend for a side that currently rank as the division’s weakest attack, with just 12 league goals this term.



Team News

Winger Ivan Cavaleiro has been absent from Tondela’s matchday squad in each of the last three outings and could miss out again, while Rony Lopes is also at risk of a fifth consecutive absence.

On a more positive note, Bacci will have Bryan Medina back available following suspension, which could see Joao Afonso return to the bench.

Benfica welcome January signing Sidny Lopes Cabral back into contention after he was ineligible for continental action in midweek, and the 23-year-old will enter this encounter full of confidence after scoring his debut goal against his former club last weekend.

Also unavailable in midweek for the same reason, Rafa Silva, who made his first appearance in red off the bench against Estrela, will be pushing for his maiden start in the league.

Vangelis Pavlidis continued his prolific form with a brace last weekend to take his Primeira Liga tally to 19 goals, leaving the Greek striker as the competition’s current top scorer.

On the injury front, Alexander Bah (knee), Samuel Soares (muscle), Dodi Lukebakio (ankle), Henrique Araujo (muscle) and Richard Rios are all expected to remain sidelined.



Tondela possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Manu; L Cabral, Barreiro, Sudakov; Pavlidis

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Bernardo; Bebeto, Medina, Marques; Conceicao, Sithole, Clebinho, Maviram; Felix, Maranhao, Aiko

We say: Tondela 0-3 Benfica

Benfica are clear favourites to take maximum points this weekend, buoyed by momentum, head-to-head dominance and an impressive away league record, and a comfortable victory appears likely against hosts struggling at both ends.

In addition to their blunt attack, Tondela have also been far from secure defensively, conceding 33 goals, leaving the door open for a straightforward success for the visitors.



