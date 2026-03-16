Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Antalyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 16 Mar 2026 22:05 , Last updated: 16 Mar 2026 22:08

Istanbul Basaksehir, stinging from a heavy defeat in the Istanbul derby, will look to rediscover their best form when they host a desperately out-of-sorts Antalyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are seven points off the European spots and will look to refocus their push for continental football, while the visitors are in need of points to ensure safety, sitting just one place and two points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

It has been a season of steady progress for Basaksehir, and manager Nuri Sahin deserves considerable credit for the work he has done since arriving in September.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder inherited a squad that needed rebuilding in both identity and confidence, and the results have been impressive, as the Grey Owls currently sit sixth in the Super Lig with 42 points from 26 matches, recording 12 wins, six draws and eight defeats.

Basaksehir were among the most in-form teams in the league alongside Galatasaray before the two sides met last weekend, but their momentum was halted with a 3-0 defeat at Rams Park.

The hosts remained competitive until the 56th minute when Festy Ebosele was sent off after receiving a second yellow card, before goals from Wilfried Singo, Victor Osimhen and Renato Nhaga sealed the victory for the league leaders.

That defeat marked Basaksehir’s third loss in a big match over the past month – all against top-four opposition – highlighting that while they are strong contenders for a European place, they still struggle against the very elite sides in the division.

However, they will be confident of bouncing back against Antalyaspor, a team they have not lost to in their last four meetings, winning three and drawing once in that stretch.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Antalyaspor’s campaign has been far more troubling, as the Scorpions currently sit 15th with 24 points from 26 matches, having recorded just six wins while suffering 14 defeats.

Their struggles were highlighted last weekend when they suffered a 4-1 home defeat to Gaziantep FK, extending their run without a win to five matches across all competitions.

That loss also continued a worrying defensive trend, with Antalyaspor now conceding in 10 consecutive matches, and they have now allowed 43 goals this season – the third-most in the league – placing their 11-year stay in the top flight under serious threat.

To make matters tougher, they travel to a stadium where they have struggled historically, last winning here back in 2022.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

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Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Basaksehir will be without Ebosele after his red card against Galatasaray resulted in a suspension for this match.

Defender Christopher Operi missed the previous match through injury and remains a doubt for Wednesday’s encounter.

Meanwhile, Uzbek striker Eldor Shomurodov has been the driving force behind Basaksehir’s attack this season with 17 league goals, although he enters this match on a four-game scoring drought.

Antalyaspor will travel without Lautaro Gianetti, who is suspended after receiving a late booking in the defeat to Gaziantep.

Midfielder Sander van de Streek, who has scored four league goals this season and provided an assist in the last match, will likely be central to the visitors’ attacking hopes.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Opoku, Karatas; Kemen, Gunes; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Brnic; Selke

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Paal, Sari, Dzhikiya, Turkmen; Ceesay, Dikmen; Ballet, Storm, Sinik; van de Streek

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Antalyaspor

Basaksehir have shown consistency throughout the campaign and should be motivated to respond after their derby defeat.

Antalyaspor, meanwhile, arrive in poor form and continue to struggle defensively, having conceded in 10 straight matches.

With stronger squad depth, home advantage and a favourable recent record in this fixture, the hosts look well placed to secure all three points and keep their European ambitions alive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.