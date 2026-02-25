Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Konyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Feb 2026 20:12

Still buoyed by their giant-killing heroics, Ilhan Palut’s Konyaspor travel to face an in-form Istanbul Basaksehir at the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Friday evening.

Few gave the Anatolian Eagles much hope against Turkish Super Lig leaders Galatasaray last week, yet they produced a clinical display to secure a stunning 2-0 victory.

Match preview

In a result that reverberated across Turkish football, Konyaspor scored with both of their shots on target, as centre-back Adil Demirbag broke the deadlock in the 75th minute before Blaz Kramer doubled the advantage six minutes later, sealing a famous triumph for the Central Anatolian outfit.

The victory ended a 12-match winless run in the Super Lig (6D, 6L), snapped a seven-game streak without a win against Galatasaray (1D, 6L), and tightened the title race by allowing Fenerbahce to close the gap at the top to two points.

Just as importantly for Konyaspor, it lifted them to 13th place on 23 points, three clear of the relegation zone with 11 matches remaining, a needed cushion in a tight battle to avoid the drop.

Reappointed on 6 February, Palut has swiftly reinstated the defensive organisation that defined his previous spell at the club, with his side conceding only two goals in three matches under his renewed stewardship, addressing a vulnerability that had plagued them earlier in the campaign.

Friday’s encounter, however, will offer a sterner examination of whether the win over Galatasaray signalled a genuine turning point, and notably, the last three meetings between these sides have failed to produce an away victory, a trend the visitors will be keen to defy.

Basaksehir, meanwhile, enter the contest in confident mood, and having lost the reverse fixture 2-1 in September, they will aim to capitalise on home advantage this time around.

Since 29 November, the Istanbul side have suffered just two defeats in all competitions — against Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup and Besiktas in the league — teams currently above them in the standings.

After seeing their eight-match league unbeaten run (6W, 2D) ended by Besiktas, the Grey Owls responded emphatically with a 2-1 victory away at Alanyaspor, with first-half goals from Davie Selke and Eldor Shomurodov, the latter converting from the penalty spot, ensuring a swift return to winning ways.

Basaksehir sit sixth with 36 points from 23 matches, and although they remain seven points adrift of the European places, no side has collected more points over the last 10 league fixtures (23), momentum that fuels belief they can close the gap.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

D

W

L

W

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

L

W

Konyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

D

L

D

L

W

Konyaspor form (all competitions):

D

L

W

D

L

W

Team News

Basaksehir will be without experienced defender Leonardo Duarte, who is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, while Amine Harit is a doubt after sustaining an injury against Alanyaspor.

Shomurodov has scored in four of his last six league appearances and boasts 16 goals this season, just one shy of the league’s leading marksman.

Operating just behind Selke — who is on a three-game league scoring streak — both players are key attacking threats for the Grey Owls in this game.

Konyaspor’s only confirmed absentee is Ufuk Akyol, who has been sidelined since October with a knee injury.

Rayyan Baniya is nearing a return from a shin problem and could feature, while veteran defender Guilherme, who missed the win over Galatasaray for unspecified reasons, will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Ba, Opoku, Operi; Kemen, Gunes; Fayzullaev, Shomurodov, Brnic; Selke

Konyaspor possible starting lineup:

Gungordu; Andzouana, Yazgili, Demirbag, Boluk; Kutlu, Ibrahimoglu; Turuc, Bjorlo, Olaigbe; Muleka

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Konyaspor

Confidence will be high for Konyaspor after their shock win over Galatasaray, but backing it up away from home is another challenge, especially against Basaksehir who have been one of the form sides in the Turkish Super Lig, and that might be too high a step for Palut’s men at this stage.

