Preview: Brest vs Lorient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 05 Feb 2026 02:15

Another chapter in the Brittany derby takes place on Saturday as Brest return to Stade Francis-Le Ble for a date with Lorient.

Les Pirates fell down to 12th in the Ligue 1 table last week, drawing 2-2 with Nice, while Lorient are ninth after defeating Nantes 2-1.

Match preview

Coming into 2026 on the back of some impressive results, Stade Brestois have failed to maintain that momentum domestically.

After winning three of their final four Ligue 1 affairs in 2025, this team have claimed just one triumph in their previous four league outing, beating lowly Auxerre 2-0 in January.

Only once so far this season have they triumphed at home in this competition versus a side currently in the top-half of the table, defeating Monaco 1-0 in mid-December.

Four times in 2025-26, Eric Roy’s men have been in a winning position with fewer than 45 minutes remaining and failed to close it out, dropping a combined 10 points as a result.

They are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches domestically, collecting maximum points in three of those instances.

Brest have not lost any of their last three top-flight meetings with Les Merlus, including a convincing 4-0 triumph when they previously hosted them at Stade Francis-Le Ble in 2024.

© Imago / PsnewZ

The Ligue 1 campaign has been full of surprises, perhaps none bigger than the current story unfolding in the Morbihan department of Brittany.

Lorient have been on a roll since early November, unbeaten in their previous 12 competitive fixtures, advancing into the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Olivier Pantaloni’s men, who had claimed just two triumphs in their first 11 league fixtures.

From a side looking like a strong relegation candidate early on, they have become European contenders, sitting just three points behind Rennes for a spot in next season’s Conference League.

On Saturday, Les Merlus can win four successive games in Ligue 1 for the first time since 2022 (five) and stretch their unbeaten run in this competition to 10 encounters.

Lorient have picked up points in their previous four away league matches, while winning their last four road contests across all competitions.

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

Due to a muscle strain, Mama Balde is expected to be sidelined for Brest this weekend, while Bradley Locko is dealing with a problem in his hamstring.

Romain Del Castillo and Kamory Doumbia scored in the opening half for them at Nice, only for this team to concede twice with fewer than 30 minutes remaining.

Expect to see Panos Katseris out of this match with the Lorient midfielder struggling to recover from a sore thigh, Tosin Aiyegun, Abdoulaye Faye and Darlin Yongwa are all questionable with hamstring issues, while Bandiougou Fadiga is doubtful because of a groin injury.

Bamba Dieng and Kan Guy Arsene Kouassi scored in the first and second half, respectively, on matchday 20, with the latter netting a minute before the 90 to give his team maximum points.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Lascary; Ajorque

Lorient possible starting lineup:

Mvogo; Meite, Talbi, Silva; Le Bris, Cadiou, Abergel, Kouassi; Bamba, Dieng, Pagis

We say: Brest 1-2 Lorient

Lorient seem to be clicking domestically right now, and we believe their momentum and overall depth will win the day on Saturday.

